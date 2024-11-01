Tilda launches limited-edition tin in partnership with Lovo

The tin will be available from November

The tin features intricate patterns that embody sisterhood, the company says.

By: Eastern Eye Staff

TILDA has announced the launch of its 2024 limited-edition tin, created in collaboration with Lovo, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering and inspiring women and their families.

The tin will be available from November at independent retailers, offered free with a 2kg purchase of Tilda Pure Basmati Rice for a limited time only.

Designed to celebrate diversity and women’s empowerment, the tin features intricate patterns that embody sisterhood, while its vibrant flora and fauna reflect community and personal growth, according to a statement.

The green, yellow, pink, and blue colour palette convey strength and gratitude—values that resonate deeply within the Lovo community.

To commemorate the launch, Tilda and Lovo hosted a celebratory event on 26 September, unveiling the limited-edition tin to over 150 attendees, including the mayor of Southwark, Naima Ali.

Highlights of the event included a keynote address from a financial expert, a global lunch featuring Jollof rice and biryani, lively performances by drummers and dancers, and a special moment where guests were encouraged to write their dreams and aspirations for the future on a symbolic ‘Tree of Aspiration’ that stood at the heart of the celebration.

“This vibrant tin reflects the varied cultures and communities that Tilda serves. Rice is such an integral part of meals worldwide, and we are thrilled to partner with Lovo, an organisation that aligns perfectly with our values of diversity and empowerment.” said Anna Beheshti, head of marketing at Tilda.

Ola Stephen, founder and director of Lovo, added, “The tin is a true celebration of diversity. It is not only beautiful but also embodies the spirit of the community we are nurturing together.”

Last month, Tilda announced a £10,000 donation to support Lovo’s initiatives.