  • Friday, November 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Tilda launches limited-edition tin in partnership with Lovo

The tin will be available from November

The tin features intricate patterns that embody sisterhood, the company says.

By: Eastern Eye Staff

TILDA has announced the launch of its 2024 limited-edition tin, created in collaboration with Lovo, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering and inspiring women and their families.

The tin will be available from November at independent retailers, offered free with a 2kg purchase of Tilda Pure Basmati Rice for a limited time only.

Designed to celebrate diversity and women’s empowerment, the tin features intricate patterns that embody sisterhood, while its vibrant flora and fauna reflect community and personal growth, according to a statement.

The green, yellow, pink, and blue colour palette convey strength and gratitude—values that resonate deeply within the Lovo community.

DSC06223

To commemorate the launch, Tilda and Lovo hosted a celebratory event on 26 September, unveiling the limited-edition tin to over 150 attendees, including the mayor of Southwark, Naima Ali.

Highlights of the event included a keynote address from a financial expert, a global lunch featuring Jollof rice and biryani, lively performances by drummers and dancers, and a special moment where guests were encouraged to write their dreams and aspirations for the future on a symbolic ‘Tree of Aspiration’ that stood at the heart of the celebration.

“This vibrant tin reflects the varied cultures and communities that Tilda serves. Rice is such an integral part of meals worldwide, and we are thrilled to partner with Lovo, an organisation that aligns perfectly with our values of diversity and empowerment.” said Anna Beheshti, head of marketing at Tilda.

Ola Stephen, founder and director of Lovo, added, “The tin is a true celebration of diversity. It is not only beautiful but also embodies the spirit of the community we are nurturing together.”

Last month, Tilda announced a £10,000 donation to support Lovo’s initiatives.

Related Stories
Business

Pakistan to finalise delayed privatisation of PIA and outsourcing of Islamabad airport
UK

JLR sees surge in electric hybrid sales
INDIA

Domestic demand drives India’s gold imports
Business

IMF seeks clarity on BRICS’ new payment network plans
Business

Adani Enterprises reports eight-fold increase in quarterly net profit
HEADLINE STORY

Britain and EU finalise competition cooperation agreement
Business

POSCO and JSW partner to develop integrated steel plant in India
Business

ArcelorMittal South Africa turns down Networth Investments’ buyout offer
HEADLINE STORY

‘Get Britain Working’ initiative to increase employment support
UK

Asian hotelier’s luxury London hotel up for sale
Business

‘Decarbonising industry’: Prashant Ruia on Essar’s energy transition
Business

Swiggy cuts IPO valuation to £8.7 bn amid market concerns
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Diwali at Kedleston Hall: Honouring heritage with art, light and…
Tilda launches limited-edition tin in partnership with Lovo
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
India vs New Zealand: Young, Mitchell half-centuries lift NZ to…
From Madonna’s photoshoots to West End stardom: Mahatma Khandi’s flamboyant…
Pakistan brides choose apps over rishta aunties