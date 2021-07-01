Website Logo
  Thursday, July 01, 2021
News

TikTok removes six million videos in Pakistan

(Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

TIKTOK has taken off more than six million videos in Pakistan in three months.

Around 15 per cent of the removed videos were “adult nudity and sexual activities”.

Wildly popular among Pakistani youth, the app has been shut down by authorities twice over “indecent” content, most recently in March after which the company pledged to moderate uploads.

“In the Pakistani market, TikTok removed 6,495,992 videos making it the second market to get the most videos removed after the USA, where 8,540,088 videos were removed,” TikTok Pakistan’s latest transparency report said on Wednesday (30), covering January to March.

A spokesman said the Pakistan-made videos were banned as a result of both user and government requests.

Earlier this month, small anti-TikTok rallies were held against what protesters called the spreading of homosexual content.

“One can speculate that this is a result of government pressure or a reflection of the large volume of content produced in Pakistan given the popularity of the platform, or both,” said digital rights activist Nighat Dad.

“Social media platforms are more willing to remove and block content in Pakistan to evade complete bans,” she said.

It comes as the app faces a fresh court battle in Karachi, where a judge has asked telecommunication authorities to suspend it for spreading “immoral content”. The platform is still working in Pakistan, however.

