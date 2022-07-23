Things that will inspire you to discover Tanzania

By: Admin Super

Tanzania is a country that offers a natural adventure. Its landscapes and the greatness of its fauna make it a haven for adventurers who want to discover this wonderful pearl in Africa.

Tanzania is one of the most beautiful countries in Africa, with an amazing landscape and wildlife. It has been called “the last great wilderness” because it still preserves many pristine areas. The country is also known as the “land of lakes” due to numerous freshwater lakes such as Lake Victoria, Lake Tanganyika, Lake Nyasa, Lake Malawi, and Lake Rukwa.

The main ethnic group living in Tanzania is the Swahili people, along with other tribes, including the Hadimu, Maasai, Taveta, Yao, Lunda, Hutu, Luhya, Kamba, Ndau, Sukuma, and others. Most of the inhabitants are Muslims (Sunni). In addition, there are about 2 million expatriates from Europe, America, Australia, Japan, China, and India, among others.

The official languages are English, Swahili, Kiswahili, and Arabic. The most spoken language is Swahili.

* Currency: Tanzanian Shilling (TZS)

* Capital city: Dar es Salaam

* Government type: Republic

* Population: 45.2 million (2017 est.)

* Area: 1,104,852 km²

* The Largest City: Dar es Salaam

Interesting? This is just the beginning! Keep reading to start planning your next holidays in Tanzania.

The religion in Tanzania is mainly Muslim. There are two holy cities in Tanzania: Mwanza and Zanzibar. Both have their own mosques.

Also, you can find different cultures in Tanzania, and they live peacefully together. Many tourists visit Tanzania for its national parks like Tarangire National Park, Ruaha National Park, Katavi NP, Mikumi NP, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, PareEtosoke NP, Selous Game Reserve, Irundi NP, Udzungwa Mountains NP, Mikumi-Unguti Ecological Corridor, Lake Manyara, and others.

You should know that Tanzania is not only famous for its nature, but also for its culture. So if you enjoy watching movies, music or playing sports, you’re at home.

There are many tourist attractions in Tanzania that you can visit. Some of them are listed below:

1. Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Tanzania and East Africa and is located on the border between Tanzania and Kenya. Its name means “mountain of God” in the local Swahili.

It is also known as Mount Meru and is situated in the Usambara mountains. The climate is very nice all year round. The temperature ranges from 15° C to 25° C.

Kilimanjaro is the largest national park in Tanzania and was founded in 1925.

2. Serengeti National Park

The Serengeti National park is the oldest national park in Tanzania and lies in the country’s center.

The Serengeti is well known for its wildebeest migration. During this period, thousands of wildebeests cross the Mara River into Tanzania.

3. Ngorongoro Crater

Ngorongoro crater is a caldera formed by the collapse of an ancient volcano. Located in the Arusha region, the Ngorongoro Craters is the largest intact caldera in the world.

4. Olduvai Gorge

Olduvai Gorge is a gorge located near the town of Oldupai in northern Tanzania. The gorge is named after Dr. Louis Leakey, who discovered fossils of early hominids here in 1959.

5. Tarangire National Park

Tarangire National Park is located north of Arusha. It’s one of the biggest national parks in Tanzania.

Now that you know some facts about this country, you will be more inspired to visit this wonderful place on earth.

Do you need a visa to enter Tanzania?

Yes. This depends on your nationality. We invite you to check the [Tanzania Tourist eVisa] here. Then, you can make the application without any problems. Going to the embassy or the consulate to obtain your visa is a thing of the past.