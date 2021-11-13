The Story of Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury has risen to become one of the most recognizable faces in boxing. The “Gypsy King” isn’t flashy or over the top with his riches and fame, but is a man that is all about boxing and being the very best.

Tyson Fury is a series of great boxing stories made real; he has been successful, he has been at the lowest of lows, and he has built himself back up again to be the world’s undisputed champion. Here is the story of Tyson Fury.

Early pro career

Fury made his pro debut in 2008 at the age of 20, fighting on the undercard of a Carl Froch vs. Jean Pascal main event. He faced Bela Gyongyosi, who he easily defeated in the first round via TKO.

In the subsequent seven months, Fury would face six more opponents. He defeated Marcel Zeller, Daniil Peratyakto, Lee Swaby, Matthew Ellis, Scott Belshaw, and Aleksandrs Selezens. He won via knockout in all six fights within the first four rounds.

2009 saw Fury face John McDermott for the English Heavyweight Title. Fury would win the fight, but it was described as a poor performance, with many believing neither deserved to win, let alone Fury winning on points 98-92.

Two years later, in 2011, Fury would face one of his biggest opponents yet, Derek Chisora. He met him for the British Commonwealth Heavyweight titles. The fight peaked at 3 million viewers, with Fury winning by unanimous decision after 12 hard-fought rounds.

Fury vs. Klitschko

Fast-forward to 2015; Fury would face Klitschko to become the unified heavyweight world champion. The WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, Lineal, and The Ring Heavyweight titles were all up for grabs.

The fight had controversy before the first punch was even thrown. A Fury representative wasn’t present when Klitschko’s hands were wrapped, and his gloves were put on. They had to redo that; then, there was a problem with the canvas that needed to be fixed.

Fury would win the fight by decision, and although what he won was remarkable, the fight was utterly forgettable. There was barely any action, with both men almost looking lazy. Fury wouldn’t hold onto his IBF title for long, though.

A few days after the Klitschko win, Fury was stripped of his IBF title as the rematch clause in his Klitschko contract precluded Fury from fighting the mandatory IBF challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov. Fury would only be IBF champion for ten days.

Relinquishing titles

The following months were difficult for Fury; a rematch with Klitschko was finally negotiated for the 6th of July in 2016. Even though Fury had agreed terms, he said he had absolutely no motivation to fight, his mental health was on the decline, and he had gained a lot of weight since their first fight.

On the 12th of October, after weeks of mental decline, fighting a doping allegation, and still recovering from injury, Fury announced he had hit rock-bottom. He gave up his unified WBA title, WBO, and IBO titles.

The next day, his boxing license was suspended, and he was stripped of his final title, The Ring Heavyweight Title, in 2018. He continued to have issues with boxing commissions but announced his attempt to regain his license and started his comeback trail in January 2018.

Fury vs. Wilder

After fighting his way back into the pro ranks, Fury got his biggest title shot in years, facing Deontay Wilder for the WBC title in 2018. The fight was one of the most hyped in years and would mark the return of the Gypsy King to the big stage and Wilder’s most formidable opponent yet.

Despite more movement from a new and improved Fury, with Wilder looking outclassed for parts of the fight, it was controversially deemed a draw. While the fight was a financial success for all involved, it proved nothing.

Fury vs. Wilder 2

Fury continued to make a name for himself in Las Vegas, keeping his unbeaten record intact. A rematch with Deontay Wilder was announced for the 22nd of February 2020, and the controversial first fight was about to be forgotten.

Fury was so vastly superior for much of the fight it almost looked like Wilder had never stepped foot in the ring before. Fury knocked Wilder down, busted open his mouth; Wilder was bleeding from the ear and looked disorientated for much of the fight. Fury ended it in the seventh round, with a referee stoppage after Wilder had taken a battering.

The win secured Fury the honor of being one of the best boxing stories ever. He won the titles, broke gate and pay-per-view records, and became the first heavyweight in history to win The Ring titles twice, along with Muhammed Ali and Floyd Patterson. The Gypsy King was now the King of the Heavyweights.

Fury vs. Wilder 3

October 9th, 2021, was the night of the third fight between Fury and Wilder. Even though Wilder claimed he was tired in the previous fight due to his outfit, which is why he lost, the third fight was much of the same.

Wilder had flurries early on, but Fury withstood the shots. Wilder began to tire, and Fury turned up the heat. Wilder suffered the same intense ear-bleeding he had received in the second fight, and he was looking woozy and disorientated for much of the fight.

Fury was knocked down, and there were times Wilder looked like he could win, but Fury was just too good. A savage seventh-round knockout ended the fight, and Fury was once again the King of the Ring.

Fury’s future

Considering he is now regarded as the best heavyweight in the world, and one of the greatest of all time, there is the possibility that Fury could retire. However, Oleksandr Usyk defeated one of Fury’s rivals, Anthony Joshua.

This could lead to Fury facing Usyk if Usyk beats Joshua. We could also see the fight that has been teased for a couple of years now, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. Only time will tell, but the future’s looking bright for the Gypsy King.