Tesco plans to give away expiring food in waste reduction trial

In a groundbreaking move to reduce food waste, Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket chain, is set to trial a new initiative where expiring food will be given away to customers for free at the end of each day. This trial is part of Tesco’s wider strategy to cut food waste in half by the end of 2025 and contribute to the global push for sustainability. The initiative will involve offering already discounted "yellow sticker" items foods nearing their expiration date at no cost to customers after 21:30 in selected Tesco Express stores.
This plan has the potential to make a significant impact on food waste reduction, especially in the context of rising food insecurity and growing environmental concerns. The trial will be rolled out in a small number of Tesco Express stores across the UK, although the specific locations and start dates have not yet been disclosed. Tesco’s decision follows an ongoing commitment to sustainability and aims to address the dual challenges of food waste and food insecurity in the UK.
Food waste in the UK
The issue of food waste has long been a significant challenge for supermarkets and consumers alike. Every year, large amounts of edible food are discarded, contributing to both environmental and social issues. In the UK alone, it is estimated that around 9.5 million tons of food is wasted annually, with a significant portion of this waste occurring at the retail and consumer levels.
Tesco’s latest move comes as part of a broader effort by supermarkets to address this issue. While Tesco already donates surplus food to charities and food banks, this initiative represents a direct-to-consumer solution that may help further reduce waste. The company has already been working with food charities to distribute unsold, expiring items, and this new trial adds another layer to its sustainability efforts.
By giving away unsold food to customers, Tesco hopes to make better use of food that might otherwise go to waste. These "yellow sticker" items are typically discounted in the evening to encourage quick sales before they spoil. Now, at the end of the day, any remaining items will be offered for free to shoppers, after first being offered to charities and employees.
The role of supermarkets in tackling food waste
Supermarkets play a critical role in reducing food waste. Tesco’s initiative is part of a growing trend among major UK supermarkets to address the environmental and social impacts of food waste. Other leading retailers, such as Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, and Morrisons, have all pledged to halve food waste by 2030, aligning with global efforts to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Many of these supermarkets already have systems in place to offer steep discounts on food nearing its expiration date, encouraging customers to buy products that are still perfectly safe to eat. However, Tesco’s trial appears to be the first instance of a major UK supermarket offering expiring food directly to customers for free. This approach could set a precedent for other retailers to follow, particularly as consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of food waste.
Tesco’s target is to cut its food waste by 50% by 2025 as part of its broader net-zero emissions strategy. The company has made significant progress toward this goal, having previously claimed to have reduced food waste by 45% between 2017 and 2022. However, this figure was later revised to 18% after it was revealed that a contractor had been using some of the food waste to generate energy rather than redistributing it to people in need.
Addressing food insecurity
In addition to reducing food waste, Tesco’s initiative could also help address the growing problem of food insecurity in the UK. According to recent data from the Department for Work and Pensions, more than seven million people, roughly 11% of the UK population, live in "food insecure households," meaning they struggle to afford basic groceries and often go without meals.
The rising cost of living, driven by inflation, has exacerbated the situation for many families. Essentials like meat, eggs, and cereals have become more expensive, and households are also facing higher energy and water bills. As a result, increasing numbers of people are turning to food banks for support. The Trussell Trust, the UK’s largest food bank network, has reported more than 1.4 million new users over the past two years.
By offering expiring food for free, Tesco’s trial could provide a vital lifeline for individuals and families struggling to afford groceries. While the initiative is still in its early stages, it represents a promising step toward a more sustainable and equitable food system.
A win-win for tesco and shoppers
Tesco’s trial is a win-win for both the company and its customers. For Tesco, the initiative aligns with its sustainability goals and enhances its reputation as a responsible retailer. At the same time, customers benefit from access to free food, which could help ease the financial burden of rising grocery prices.
Tesco’s most recent sales figures, released in January, suggest that the supermarket is performing well, bolstered by strong holiday sales and an increased market share. While its share price dipped slightly following the announcement of the trial, the long-term impact of this initiative could be positive, both for Tesco’s business and its public image.