  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 311,421
Total Cases 27,157,795
Today's Fatalities  4,172
Today's Cases 208,886
Entertainment

Team Brahmastra plans a never-heard-before promotional campaign for the film
Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Alia Bhatt (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Though the shoot for Dharma Productions’ much-awaited fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra is yet to wrap up, the makers have already started putting the promotional campaign together, as per reports.

A leading entertainment portal reports that the makers of Brahmastra had submitted multiple promos and creatives for certification to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the month of March. The CBFC has now passed all these promos with a ‘U’ certificate and no cuts.

The report further adds that the team had submitted as many as 10 short teaser cuts and 13 motion posters for the certification. The same teasers and motion posters have also been dubbed in other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited films of Bollywood and the makers are making sure it lives up to the sky-high expectations of the audience. The promotional campaign that they are putting together for the high-profile flick has never been attempted before in Hindi cinema.

“The makers have a lot of exciting content and they will be revealing it bit by bit through these short teasers. Hence, they might go for an extended promotional campaign. Also, the motion posters will add to the buzz. Some of them can be character-introducing motion posters, maybe one for each of the lead cast – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia,” divulges an industry insider.

A trade expert states, “The best part is that despite these delays, the interest towards the product has not waned. Brahmastra is still one of the most awaited films. And by dubbing the teasers in multiple languages, it is clear that the makers want to ensure it creates buzz pan-India. Here is hoping it makes it to cinemas soon, hopefully in 2021.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

