Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

The New York sighting with Gigi Hadid has fans calling it the look that defines Swift’s new artistic era.

Instagram/taylorismyangel13.02
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 04, 2025
Highlights:

  • Seen leaving Zero Bond in New York with Gigi Hadid
  • Fans noticed her new “sparkling cinnamon” manicure
  • Trend inspired by the viral toasted nail look
  • Subtle nod to her new album The Life of a Showgirl
  • Fall street style continues to fuel fashion buzz

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure has arrived just in time for autumn and it’s already setting off a fresh nail trend. The singer was spotted leaving Zero Bond in New York with Gigi Hadid, her hands flashing in the city lights, every move catching that coppery shimmer. The deep amber base dusted with fine glitter, perfectly paired with her dark fall layers.

Why the sparkling cinnamon manicure suits Taylor Swift

Swift’s been leaning into richer tones this season, from rust-coloured jackets to warm metallics on stage. This new manicure fits right in. It’s short, neat, and glittery, the kind of low-effort glamour that’s become her signature. Hard not to notice how it matches the palette of The Life of a Showgirl, her latest album drenched in orange and gold hues.

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, who helped popularise the toasted nail trend, told Glamour earlier this year that warm “golden hour” shades are back. Swift’s version adds a more defined sparkle, almost like a showgirl’s take on the subtle toasted look.

What the manicure says about her fall fashion

Swift’s autumn style has turned heads these past few weeks. Snakeskin boots, fishtail braids, oversized jackets, all making a return. Her “sparkling cinnamon” nails might be small detail, but they seal the look. Her makeup stayed soft and seasonal too, a muted red lip and glowing skin that tied the whole look together.


How fans reacted to Taylor Swift’s manicure

Fans picked up on it instantly. Within hours, “cinnamon nails” started trending on TikTok, with creators rushing to recreate the shade. Some called it “the perfect November nail,” others joked they’d “found their Thanksgiving look early.” Manicurists across London and LA have already started posting their takes, calling it “the Swift effect.” It’s simple, wearable, and alot like her music lately.

A small sparkle before the next big move

Swift hasn’t announced her next project yet, but her style cues always drop ahead of something new. For now, this cinnamon shimmer feels like a quiet prelude, one part autumn comfort, one part stage-ready shine.

