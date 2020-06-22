Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist gives clarification on reports of breaching confidentiality

A few days ago, there were reports that Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda has stated that the actor was bipolar and he regretted that he broke up Ankita Lokhande. Well, there was an outrage on social media that how can a psychiatrist talk about his client and breach confidentiality.

However, Dr. Kersi Chavda took to social media to give a clarification on it, “DCP zone 9… Abhishek Trimukhe….under whose preview I spoke for all of three minutes… had made this statement to the media… which was conveniently not posted. So… I have not even made a statement It is incredible how much filth there is in the media.. wherein the most basic “confidentiality issue” between a client and a therapist.. is just trampled upon with great impunity. So.. Dr Chavda.. the infamous one… has done nothing that could have caused so much of anguish and heartache in people. Dr. Chavda is a professional.. who is ethical. Dr. Chavda is known to maintain confidentiality. I hope this also goes far and wide. Thank god for professionals like DCP Abhishek.. who is aware of the tenets of client- dr privileged communication. On my request.. he was kind enough to send me this snapshot!!”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide last on 14th June 2020. It was a big shock for the industry and his fans. The actor was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore, and his next release will be Dil Bechara which will be reportedly getting a digital release.

If you are affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, contact Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 or see https://www.samaritans.org/.