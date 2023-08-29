Surinder Arora told to pull down Fairmont Hotel for exceeding planning

The billionaire has till October to appeal against Runnymede borough council’s enforcement order

Fairmont Windsor Park, a luxury hotel located on the edge of Windsor Great Park (Photo: Arora Group)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BILLIONAIRE businessman Surinder Arora has been told to prune or fully demolish his luxury hotel for exceeding its planning permission.



According to a Runnymede borough council, Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel has an extra wing and the building extends into the eaves despite them not being allowed in the planning.



The council’s enforcement notice said the hotel had a “harmful effect on the green belt”, a Times report said.



Arora, founder and chairman of the Arora Group, has until October to appeal against the notice order.



Five luxury treehouses built on an adjoining site may have to be pulled down as councillors denied him planning permission.



The five star hotel on the edge of Windsor Great Park was the venue where prime minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met in February this year. The event cost the government £16,325.



An away day was hosted at the hotel for Conservative MPs and Runnymede council also used it for a business awards ceremony and dinners with business leaders.





The hotel’s spa has 18 treatment rooms, a six-person hammam, a multi-person cryotherapy chamber, an indoor pool, a Himalayan salt room, a courtyard hydrotherapy vitality pool and a Japanese Ashiyu foot ritual bath.



It stands where Savill Court once stood. Arora’s original plan was to redevelop the structure. But it collapsed during the development. The construction of the new building from scratch took four years.



The newly built hotel opened last year costs around £400 for a standard room and a suite costs more than £1,000 for a night’s stay.



Arora said: “We are truly sorry for the mistakes made during the construction of the Fairmont Windsor Park. It was a highly challenging construction site being developed in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“We are now constructively engaging with Runnymede council and other local stakeholders to find mutually acceptable solutions to the planning concerns which have been raised.



“The hotel is a fantastic property. We want to ensure it continues serving the local area and bringing significant economic benefits to Runnymede. We remain extremely proud of it but also accept the need to remedy our mistakes.”



The Arora Group could offer to demolish structures of the equivalent volume or scale of the additions to the site, in the village of Englefield Green, according to the Times report.



But in a report commissioned by the Englefield Green Village Residents’ Association, an independent planning consultant said there were “a number of large additions to the hotel” that did not appear to have planning permission.



It says the hotel is about 2.5 metres taller than planned and has an extra wing and two extensions.



“There have been no approved plans found within the council’s planning records available online which show these apparent additions to the hotel,” it said.



Arora, who along with his family is ranked 13th in Asian Rich List 2022 with a combined wealth of £1.1 billion, donated £5,000 to the Conservatives in Runnymede and Weybridge.



The donation was made through Arora Management Services Ltd, where he is a director.