Sunak speaks to Modi, hopes for progress on trade deal

The leaders said that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal.

Narendra Modi, Rishi Sunak.

By: Pramod Thomas

Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and conveyed his hope that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal, Sunak’s office said on Thursday (27).

Sunak, Britain’s first leader of Indian descent, told Modi he himself was “a visual representation of the historic links between the UK and India,” Sunak’s office said.

Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022

“The Prime Minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement,” it added.

Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I’m excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022

On Monday (24), Modi congratulated Sunak on winning the contest to become the leader of Britain’s Conservatives.

“Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030,” Modi tweeted, referring to a plan for deepening ties in trade and other areas.

Modi and former prime minister Boris Johnson had set a target of Diwali for agreeing a free trade deal, a potentially important pact for Britain after leaving the European Union.

But by late Monday there was no announcement of any agreement, with talks reportedly snagging over fears among Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.

In exchange for lowering tariffs on British imports such as whisky, India is pushing for more work and study visas similar to those agreed by London in deals with Australia and New Zealand which allow under-35s to live in Britain for up to three years.

An Indian foreign ministry spokesman earlier this month said that “migration mobility is an important element” in the negotiations.

He added there had been an “understanding in this regard” and “we would expect that both sides honour it”.

“We certainly are taking actions,” he said, adding that they want Britain to also show “demonstrable actions on that.”

(Agencies)