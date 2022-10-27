Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak speaks to Modi, hopes for progress on trade deal

The leaders said that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal.

Narendra Modi, Rishi Sunak.

By: Pramod Thomas

Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and conveyed his hope that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal, Sunak’s office said on Thursday (27).

Sunak, Britain’s first leader of Indian descent, told Modi he himself was “a visual representation of the historic links between the UK and India,” Sunak’s office said.

“The Prime Minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement,” it added.

On Monday (24), Modi congratulated Sunak on winning the contest to become the leader of Britain’s Conservatives.

“Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030,” Modi tweeted, referring to a plan for deepening ties in trade and other areas.

Modi and former prime minister Boris Johnson had set a target of Diwali for agreeing a free trade deal, a potentially important pact for Britain after leaving the European Union.

But by late Monday there was no announcement of any agreement, with talks reportedly snagging over fears among Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.

In exchange for lowering tariffs on British imports such as whisky, India is pushing for more work and study visas similar to those agreed by London in deals with Australia and New Zealand which allow under-35s to live in Britain for up to three years.

An Indian foreign ministry spokesman earlier this month said that “migration mobility is an important element” in the negotiations.

He added there had been an “understanding in this regard” and “we would expect that both sides honour it”.

“We certainly are taking actions,” he said, adding that they want Britain to also show “demonstrable actions on that.”

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘A source of pride’: Sadiq Khan on Sunak becoming prime minister
News
Rishi Sunak pays rich tribute to his Nani during Diwali celebrations at Downing Street
News
What does your tongue reveal about your health?
News
Rochdale grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Based on his track record, it is clear Rishi is a man with a plan:…
News
Texas man sentenced to death for murder of US’ first turbaned Sikh police officer
News
Akshata Murty, billionaire wife of Rishi Sunak, runs three companies. Read on to…
News
‘This could be a good thing…’ Trevor Noah responds to racists on Rishi…
News
Full representation of women, Black, and Asian people in judiciary would take 120…
News
On-air blunder: BBC ‘word cloud’ describes Sunak as ‘t**t’, ‘c***
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: “The best Diwali present ever” say Tory Parliamentarians
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak, the Diwali PM who answered his country’s call
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW