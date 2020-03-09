Studies Show a Majority of Millennials Don’t Own a House Phone

When was the last time a millennial gave you their home phone number? It is true that the beloved house phone is not used as much by millennials, who make the most out of their smartphones. So why are millennials ditching landlines? And, should you do the same?

Living Carefree and Wirelessly: The Millennial Way

House (or home) phones are phone lines connected to a person’s home, allowing them to make and receive calls through traditional phone lines. While landlines have been typically used with at least one in each house, recent studies are discovering that millennials are not using them as much. The age of smartphones has definitely impacted the way we communicate with one another. We can now use text, audio, video, emojis, gifs, memes, and social media to express how we feel. More so, we use these channels over an internet or WiFI connection to stay in touch with others.

It is no wonder, then, that the house phone is slowly taking a backseat. According to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, landline usage continued to decrease in 2018. More than half of American homes (57.1%) had only wireless telephones; that is cellular telephones, mobile or cell phones, or smartphones. Additionally, about 76.5% of adults between ages 25 and 34 live in a house without a landline or in “wireless-only” households. There are a variety of points why millennials prefer wireless communication over traditional lines. Let’s have a look at some of these reasons.

A Generation Always on the Move

As a group, millennials value travel and movement. Compared to older generations, this generation has paid the most attention to travel and gaining local experiences across the globe. In no rush to settle down, millennials go where the job takes them or where their heart desires. This includes changing apartments, living in different cities, or going abroad for education. Additionally, this love for travel seems to continue with Gen Z. Clearly, consistently changing local landline numbers can become a problem. For these reasons, it is easier to have one constant phone number to be in touch with everyone everywhere. And if this number can work over the internet, even better! You can find an internet or WiFi connection almost anywhere.

Taking Their Time, Doing it Their Way

Millennials are in no rush to settle down, get married, and start buying houses. Instead, they would rather take their time, figure their lives out, and do what seems best for their situation. And this is often different from how Baby Boomers or Gen X did it. Some reasons why millennials are slow to settle down the “right way” are:

Unprecedented levels of student debt

A strong desire for travel

They want time to evaluate relationships and be sure of their partners

They’re in no rush to start families

Transient lifestyles call for consistent career changes

Greater instances of job insecurity

There is a wide affordability gap for buying houses

Current times have created tightened credit underwriting

So, increasing mortgage rates and other financial factors also delay their process of buying a house. And, if they have no house, it is less likely that they will own a stable house phone.

VoIP for the Tech-Savvy

New advancements in technology such as voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services with virtual phone numbers have made on-the-go communication possible. These connections have made it easier to connect over video and voice calls through cellular, internet, and WiFi connections. And it is not difficult to find a good cellular service or WiFi connection. Apps like Google Hangouts, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or service providers offering virtual communication solutions like Global Call Forwarding make it easier to stay connected. With virtual call forwarding services, you can route or forward calls to phone numbers anywhere in the world.

Technology Boosting Freelancing

The charm of the 9-to-5 job is gradually fading with freelancing and remote working becoming the new preference. With a greater focus on mental health and cost-effective alternatives, employees now demand a healthy work-life balance. And freelancing can achieve this easily with cloud communication. Virtual phone numbers can be local, international, or international toll free service (ITFS numbers), working with call forwarding. And these numbers work over the internet, enabling quick and easy communication across geographical borders.

Such technology allows those wanting to freelance to work multiple and varying jobs across the world from one location. And, they can travel without missing calls due to poor connectivity or power shortages. They can make and answer audio and video calls anywhere and on any device. Additionally, they can route incoming calls to other numbers where they desire to answer them. Simply, virtual communication offers more options than landlines.

Will Gen Z Follow This Trend?

It is no surprise, therefore, why millennials don’t find a need for owning a house phone when their smartphone can do so much more. Technology has had a major impact on this generation and it is clearly moving to the next one, as well. Gen Z uses their phones and prefers a smartphone conversation as much as millennials. With social media, e-commerce, and virtual phone systems, the internet is at their fingertips and in their pockets. Life is easier when wireless and untethered to a physical location. So why live any other way?