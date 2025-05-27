Man charged with attempted murder after Stoke Poges crash injures police officer

A MAN has been charged in connection with a traffic incident in Stoke Poges where a Thames Valley Police officer was seriously injured.
Simranjit Kajla, 28, of Lydford Avenue, Slough, has been charged with attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance. He is due to appear before Reading Magistrates’ Court.
The charges relate to an incident on the B416 Bells Hill, Stoke Poges, at around 10.20pm on 22 May.
PC Christopher Miller sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.
A 38-year-old man from Slough, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, has been released on police bail until 23 August after a warrant of further detention was granted.
A 43-year-old man from Slough, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released under investigation.
A 37-year-old woman from Slough, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released on police bail until 25 August.
