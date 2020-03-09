Steps to Hire The Perfect Customer Support Team

Every company needs a strong customer support team to maintain good relationships with existing and new customers. And so, a lot of thought needs to go into hiring the perfect call center support team and then managing them. What should you keep in mind when creating a customer service team?

Attract New Customers and Make Existing Customers Loyal Fans

Good and helpful customer service can go a long way. This is part of the trifecta to success:

Having a relevant product

Being a trustworthy company

Offering reliable service.

And so, you can use customer service to bring in new customers and keep existing customers satisfied. This makes the hiring process for the perfect customer support team a matter of importance since they are your company’s connection to its clients.

Step 1: Create a Realistic Job Description

Don’t ask for too much and don’t ask for too little. Even for an entry-level job, you’ll want someone who has some customer service experience or skills. For example, they should be proficient in using computers and be able to use multiple communication channels. You may also want them to have some understanding of your specific industry or field. Additionally, they should demonstrate the ability to adapt to new software or tech that is required as part of the job. For example, do they need to know how to use voice over internet protocol (VoIP) systems for your local or ITFS numbers? Or, perhaps they need to know how to use customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Tailor this according to the tech and systems used by your company. The key is to be specific. Make descriptions and expectations clear.

Step 2: Advertise the Job Where It Matters

Advertise this job description in places where you will find talent that suits your standards. Job boards, career sites like LinkedIn, or university job lists for interns and recent graduates are good places to start. Additionally, tap into your professional network and make use of network referrals or staff referrals. Ask managers, directors, or employees to recommend strong talent from their networks. Or, you could seek recruiters and headhunters to do the work for you. Have them research the market and present you with top possibilities. This way, you will know that you have the best of the lot to pick from.

Step 3: Study & Analyze Their Resumes and Cover Letters

Don’t just skim through the resumes or cover letters. Take time to understand how candidates have organized their material and how they speak of themselves and their experiences. Resumes and cover letters are a good place to identify people who are definitely not suited for the company. These are individuals who do not have the right experience or skills, or who are not able to craft a good cover letter. Then, you can move the good applications to the next step.

Step 4: Consider Email or Phone Screening

One important factor in creating the perfect customer support team is testing candidates beyond their resumes and letters. Here is where email or phone screening can be useful. You can call them up for a quick pre-interview conversation to gauge their language and communication skills. Since most customer service will occur through phone calls, candidates should be comfortable with phone conversations. Or, you can respond to their application with a written test. Then, based on their responses, you can ask them to come in for an interview.

It is essential to analyze how well they do with a customer through “test projects,” through oral, or written tasks. This helps weed out weak applications and gives priority to applicants who are serious. The questions could be:

You have a distraught customer on the phone, yelling and screaming about a complaint they have. How do you handle the caller?

Here’s a to-do list but you won’t be able to complete everything today. How would you prioritize the tasks to complete at least 3-4 today?

We’d like to know how clearly you can explain our concepts and processes to the customer. Tell us step-by-step how you go about finding a new service online and registering for it. What research or steps do you follow?

Step 5: Test Their Skill Level and Personality During the Interview

The interview process is definitely the most important because this is where you interact with the candidates to decide whether they are a good fit for your company. In the in-person interview, you want to study the candidate’s personality and candor. Ultimately, personality factors in largely when hiring a customer service rep. You need someone who can talk well and convince clients to consider your product or service for their requirements. Personality matters when dealing with team members. So, in order to have a perfect customer support team, you need members who can work well together. You can conduct oral tests during the interview as well, to gauge their responses.

Lastly, Provide Feedback to Rejected Candidates

Keeping these steps in mind, you should be well on your way to hiring the perfect customer support team. But as you do that, it is good to consider giving feedback to the candidates you reject. Especially for candidates you have taken through the entire interview process and decided they’re not a fit at the end. With good criticism, candidates can understand where they lack and how they can improve for their next interview. Maybe they need more requisites or don’t have enough experience in tools and software used. Feedback encourages them to keep learning and continue trying.