Starting Your Own Fashion Business? 6 Tips Before You Quit Your Job

Shot of a confident young woman working in a design studio

By: Admin

Many people have the dream of starting their own business. In their vision, they quit their job, start afresh, and go forward with working in a field that matches their passion. As owner, they have full control, including everything from product design to hiring employees.

Do you have the same dream? Are your aspirations to start a fashion business? Are you ready to get started right away? If you answered ‘yes’ to those three questions, keep the following statement firmly in your mind: slow down and remain patient.

While you might be fantasizing about leaving your current job behind, this type of hasty approach can often be unwise to take. If you haven’t properly prepared, for instance, it could be detrimental to your entire business plan.

So, before you quit your job, here are six tips to implement before you start your own fashion business.

1. Build a budget

Yes, you will likely seek additional financing from a bank or other lender. Yet, you shouldn’t rely solely on external financing to get your fashion business up and running. In fact, while still in employment, this supplies an ideal time to start building up your budget.

There are numerous aspects to consider when thinking about the type of budget you’ll need. What type of premises will you need? Will you start from home? How many employees do you want, if any? What equipment has to be purchased? What marketing strategy will you pursue? The questions go on and on.

Most importantly, you have to factor in the wage you won’t be bringing home once you’ve left your job. If you fail to have a budget set aside that covers you and your family’s living expenses, you could run out of money fast – and none of it would have gone into your business.

2. Improve your business education

You might know a lot about fashion. You could have all the skills it takes to produce striking designs that prospective customers would love to wear. However, do you possess the necessary acumen and know-how to run a successful business?

Running a business is hard work – and that’s an understatement. It involves a lot of tasks that newcomers often take for granted. You may have a grand vision of creating designs and sitting back while a team turns them into a reality. Yet, this is far from the case, particularly for a startup.

Fortunately in this day and age, you don’t have to quit your full-time job while you gain an education. Thanks to online educational platforms, you can earn a business degree from the comfort of your home on a part-time basis. Plus, even if you already possess a business degree, it’s always wise to take your education to the next level before branching out and becoming a CEO.

You could, for instance, study for a Doctor of Business Administration. This doctoral degree, which is offered by the respected Aston University as an online DBA , provides professionals with advanced knowledge in their respective fields. This type of expertise can ensure you avoid making rookie mistakes when starting your own company.

3. Network, network, network

If you currently work within the fashion industry, you’re at a great advantage. This gives you the ideal platform to build connections with people that can help your future business. These connections can range from employees to customers.

If you’re not a direct part of the fashion industry, all hope isn’t lost. However, you will have to become more creative in your networking exploits . You could attend fashion trade shows for instance to start building those all-important connections.

Furthermore, connections don’t have to be exclusive to the fashion industry. Say you need assistance with designing a website that is search-engine optimized. You can network with a web design expert and have them help you in this area of your business.

4. Do your research

Research is the key to any solid business plan. Imagine if you quit your job and then decided to start your business on a whim. While you might, somehow, get lucky and turn it into a success, chances are you’ll be back looking for another job in double-quick time.

In terms of research and putting together an effective plan, there are several important points to keep in mind. These include:

Knowing everything about your fashion product and/or service

Understanding your audience

Knowing which buyer personas you’re targeting

Researching the competition

Finding and putting together the right team

Simply analyzing the competition can give you a greater idea about the path to take with your own business. You can see what they’re doing right and why customers are opting for their products/services. You can also spot opportunities that you can take advantage of when setting up your company.

5. Get started while still employed

You’ve improved your business knowledge. You have built up a healthy budget. You’ve put together a well-researched business plan. It’s clear you have already started with your entrepreneurial adventure while still at your current job.

Nevertheless, you shouldn’t stop there.

A strategic approach would be to put the wheels into motion and turn your idea into an actual business entity. You could start a website. You could begin getting products created. Heck, you may even decide to start selling your products and bringing in revenue.

When going this route, however, it’s important you avoid burnout. Even if the plan is to eventually quit your current job, you don’t want to be working so hard that it negatively impacts your performance.

6. Leave on a good note

The last thing you want to do is quit your job in an unprofessional, bitter manner. You may not enjoy your current position, but there’s no excuse for quitting without completing your notice period or slacking on your final assignments.

Say your business venture doesn’t turn out to be a success – if this happens, a healthy connection to your former employer can be a massive help, whether it’s a return to the company or having a glowing reference when applying for other jobs.