Starmer’s communications chief Matthew Doyle resigns after nine months

Keir Starmer’s communications chief has resigned after nine months in Downing Street. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 28, 2025
KEIR STARMER’s communications chief, Matthew Doyle, has resigned after nine months in Downing Street. Doyle, a Labour veteran who previously worked for Tony Blair, joined Starmer’s team as communications director four years ago when the party was in opposition.

His departure follows that of Sue Gray, Starmer’s former chief of staff, who left in the autumn. Doyle’s exit is expected to lead to the promotions of James Lyons to director of communications (strategy) and Steph Driver to director of communications (delivery), according to the BBC.

A special adviser noted that Doyle had been "increasingly detached for some time," adding that Lyons had effectively been leading communications.

Doyle has over 25 years of experience in Labour politics, starting as the party’s head of press in 1998. He later worked in Blair’s No 10 as deputy head of communications and continued working with Blair after he left office.

Doyle also worked at the charity International Rescue with former foreign secretary David Miliband before starting his consultancy.

In an email to colleagues, according to the BBC, Doyle wrote, "It's time to pass the baton on," and expressed pride in Labour’s election victory and return to government. Starmer thanked Doyle for his work, calling it a "privilege" to work with him.

Government special advisers are holding an away day where the new communications structure will be discussed.

Doyle’s role is expected to be divided between Lyons and Driver, with Driver handling media interactions and Lyons managing government announcements.

