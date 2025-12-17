Skip to content
SS Rajamouli confirms James Cameron could shoot second-unit scenes for 'Varanasi'

Cameron expresses interest in shooting second-unit scenes for Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra film as production nears completion.

SS Rajamouli confirms James Cameron could shoot second-unit scenes for 'Varanasi'

James Cameron offers to film sequences for SS Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi' during production

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Dec 17, 2025
Highlights:

  • James Cameron expresses interest in visiting the sets of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.
  • Cameron offers to shoot second-unit scenes during the production.
  • Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
  • Rajamouli confirms filming has been ongoing for nearly a year; seven to eight months remain.
  • Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash releases worldwide on 19 December 2025.

Hollywood director James Cameron has offered to shoot a few scenes for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic Varanasi. The Indian filmmaker, whose film stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, recently connected with Cameron to discuss the latter’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, leading to the unexpected collaboration offer.

James Cameron offers to film sequences for SS Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi' during production Getty Images


Why James Cameron wants to be on the sets of Varanasi

During a virtual conversation, Cameron said he would love to visit Rajamouli’s sets and “watch you create your magic.” He expressed interest in joining the shoot whenever the director was filming complex sequences, jokingly suggesting scenes “with tigers” or other visually striking moments. Fans of both filmmakers have widely shared clips of the conversation online, noting the mutual admiration between the two.

Cameron added, “I’m gonna hold you to it. You can give me a camera. I like to operate. I can get some shots for you, some second unit, maybe.” Rajamouli welcomed the gesture, describing it as an honour for both him and the Indian film industry.

- YouTube youtu.be


What’s next for Varanasi

Varanasi has been in production for almost a year and is expected to wrap in the next seven to eight months. The film, co-written by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad and produced by Sri Durga Arts, sees Mahesh Babu in a dual role as Rudhra and Lord Rama. Priyanka Chopra makes her Telugu film debut as Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. The movie is slated for release during Sankranthi 2027.

The production is reportedly ambitious, featuring large-scale sets and elaborate action sequences. Cameron’s interest in shooting second-unit scenes reflects the scale and visual ambition of Rajamouli’s project.

- YouTube youtu.be


How the conversation highlighted mutual respect

Rajamouli also praised Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, saying he felt “like a child in the theatre” watching the film. He noted the complex sequences and world-building as benchmarks for immersive cinema. Cameron, in turn, thanked Rajamouli for promoting his film despite his busy schedule with Varanasi.

The interaction has been widely circulated on social media, with many fans speculating whether Cameron might appear at pre-release events or on set during key sequences.

Where things stand now

Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres in India on 19 December 2025, following its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on 1 December. Meanwhile, Varanasi continues shooting, with Cameron’s second-unit involvement a possibility. Both directors remain engaged in what appears to be a rare and friendly exchange between two of the world’s most celebrated filmmakers.

james cameronvaranasimahesh babupriyanka choprass rajamouli

