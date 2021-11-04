Sonu Nigam returns with Bollywood classics

Sonu Nigam

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

DEEPAVALI: THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT

When: Saturday, November 6

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: Uplifting family-friendly performances in celebration of Diwali, which showcase Bollywood, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and bhangra by some of the best British south Asian dance artists, companies, and community groups.

www.macbirmingham.co.uk

USTAD NISHAT KHAN

When: Thursday, November 11

Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: The legendary sitar maestro presents evening and night ragas live in a rich classical Indian concert.

www.southbankcentre.co.uk

SONU NIGAM: RAFI KISHORE AUR MAIN

When: Saturday, November 13; Sunday, November 14

Where: Resorts World Arena, Perimeter

Road, Birmingham B40 1NT and SSE Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The popular Bollywood singer returns for a two-date UK tour, which sees him mix up his own hits with classic film songs by golden greats Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

YUVA NARTAN

When: Saturday, November 13

Where: Curve Theatre, Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: An exhilarating evening of vibrant Indian classical and contemporary dance featuring several emerging and established artists, performing Odissi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and contemporary dance styles.

www.curveonline.co.uk

VIJAY IYER, LINDA MAY HAN OH, TYSHAWN SOREY

When: Sunday, November 14

Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: The jazz trio made up of pianist Vijay Iyer, bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Tyshawn Sorey showcase their innovative and dynamic new album UnEasy.

www.southbankcentre.co.uk

KATTAM KATTI

When: Thursday, November 18–Friday, November 19

Where: Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler’s Wells, 183 Rosebery Avenue, London EC1R 4TJ

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

www.sadlerswells.com

EVENTS

BADNAAM

When: Saturday, November 6

Where: Sway Bar 61-65 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5BZ

What: First Saturday of the month residency with DJ Shai Guy playing Bollywood and urban desi, alongside rotating special guests DJs.

www.eventbrite.com

SUNDAY SHOWDOWN

When: Sunday, November 14

Where: Floripa, 91-92 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3HZ

What: Enjoy a full day of live Bollywood music, spicy comedy, and south Asian dance with Bombay Funkadelic. Food menu for the famished, drinks for the thirsty, DJs and dance floor for the energetic.

www.eventbrite.com

DESI VIBEZ

When: Saturday, November 20

Where: The Vault, East Wing, 300 Strand, Bush House, KCLSU South, London WC2R 1AE

What: Student party at The Vault Bar within the Kings College London campus. DJ Enay, DJ Nish and other top DJ/producers playing the best in old and new school Bollywood, bhangra and urban desi beats.

www.eventbrite.com

THEATRE

EAST IS EAST

When: Until November 6

Where: Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Way, Chichester PO19 6AP

What: The 25th anniversary production of Ayub Khan Din’s widely acclaimed 1970’s set comedy about children brought up by their strict Pakistani father and white English mother.

www.cft.org.uk

10 NIGHTS

When: Until November 6

Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ

What: Theatre play about one man’s journey of self-discovery as he decides to take part in itikaf, sleeping and fasting in the mosque for the last 10 nights of Ramadan, as he navigates smug worshippers, shared bathrooms, and recurring thoughts of chunky chips.

www.bushtheatre.co.uk

THE WASTE LAND & BIDROHI

When: Sunday, November 14

Where: Rich Mix Arts Centre 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London E1 6LA

What: A haunting theatrical performance of the two epitomic masterpieces of the 20th century, The Waste Land by T S Elliot, and Bidrohi by Kazi Nazrul Islam. This live music, spoken word and theatrical performance is directed by poet T M Ahmed Kaysher.

www.richmix.org.uk

COMEDY

AHIR SHAH

When: Until Saturday, November 13

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

www.sohotheatre.com

PAUL CHOWDHRY: FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Sunday, November 7; Friday, November 12; Saturday, November 13

Where: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth PO1 2AB; Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans AL1 3LD; Grand Opera House, Cumberland Street, York YO1 9SW

What: The popular comedian returns with a brand-new stand-up show about UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.

www.paulchowdhry.com

SINDHU VEE: ALPHABET

When: Monday, November 8; Tuesday, November 9; Thursday, November 11

Where: The Pillar Room, Cheltenham Town Hall, Imperial Square, Cheltenham GL50 1QA; Komedia, 44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN; Connaught Theatre, Union Pl, Worthing BN11 1LG

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.

www.sindhuvee.com

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Saturday, November 13; Sunday, November 14

Where: The Core Theatre, Homer Road, Touchwood, Solihull B91 3RG; Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, Upper Clifton Road, Sutton Coldfield B73 6DA What: The stand-up tour continues with two events featuring four comedy talents at each venue delivering plenty of laughs. Full line-ups available on the official site.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

TEZ ILYAS: THE VICKED TOUR

When: Thursday, November 11; Saturday, November 12; Sunday, November 13

Where: Rondo Theatre, St Saviours Road, Bath BA1 6RT; The Old Market, 11A Upper Market Street, Brighton, Hove BN3 1AS; Marine Theatre, Church Street, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the comedian, TV personality and author as he uses his trademark silly, smart, and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have.

www.tezilyas.com

CLASSES

SHAKTI DIVAS BHANGRA FUSION 2021

When: Until Tuesday, December 14

Where: Heston Community School, Heston Road, Heston, Hounslow TW5 0QR

What: A weekly bhangra-Bollywood dance class led by renowned choreographer Rakhi Sood, which is designed to keep you fit in a fun and friendly environment.

www.watermans.org.uk

INDIAN BLOCK PRINTING

When: Friday, November 5–Friday, November 19

Where: Beeston Library, Foster Avenue, Beeston NG9 1AE

What: Three-session course, every Friday, that teaches you how to confidently create prints with traditional carved blocks from India. It also looks at the history of Indian print blocking and how it is done today.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday, November 13

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of delicious dishes.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com