Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

SNEYD Launches Mobile App, Simplifying Cloud Mining for Global Cryptocurrency Investors

SNEYD Launches Mobile App, Simplifying Cloud Mining for Global Cryptocurrency Investors
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

As the global cryptocurrency market expands, UK-based cloud mining platform SNEYD has released a new mobile app that redefines how users participate in cryptocurrency mining. This launch provides a seamless experience for users looking to earn passive income from Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other major digital assets—without requiring hardware or technical expertise.

As the global cryptocurrency market expands, UK-based cloud mining platform SNEYD has released its new mobile app, redefining how users can participate in cryptocurrency mining. This launch provides a seamless experience for users looking to earn passive income from Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other

popular digital assets—without requiring hardware or technical expertise.


A new era of hassle-free cryptocurrency mining

Unlike traditional mining that requires expensive mining machines and continuous maintenance, SNEYD adopts a mobile-first mining approach, allowing users to mine through cloud infrastructure hosted in global data centers. Users only need a smartphone to register, activate mining contracts, and receive daily returns.

SENYD main advantages

1. Login: Register to receive $12 in free hashing power and a $0.60 daily login bonus.

2. Intelligent AI Engine: Automatically adjusts power distribution to optimize benefits.

3. Supports deposits in a variety of mainstream currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, USDT. Thanks to the platform's multi-chain compatibility, users can choose to mine their own digital assets.

4.Continuous income, flexible management: Stable mining income is credited to your account daily. When your account balance reaches $100, you can freely choose to withdraw to your personal wallet or reinvest the income to help your assets grow steadily.

Mining contract example:

Avalon Miner A15-194T: Investment: $100, Contract Term: 2 Days, Daily Revenue: $3.30, Total Net Profit: $100 + $6.6

XMR Miner X5: Investment: $500, Contract Term: 5 Days, Daily Revenue: $6.30, Total Net Profit: $500 + $31.5

Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd: Investment: $1,200, Contract Term: 14 Days, Daily Revenue: $16.08, Total Net Profit: $1,200 + $225.12

ANTRACK and Bitcoin Miner T19 Hyd Package: Investment: $3,200, Contract Term: 21 Days, Daily Revenue: $46.4, Total Net Profit: $3,200 + $974.4

CKB Miner K7: Investment: $5,100, Contract Term: 30 Days, daily income: $76.5, total net profit: $5,100 + $2,295

(Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and period, and the return income will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to: https://growingauto.com/ official website)

Designed for everyone

Whether you're commuting, relaxing at home, or traveling abroad, mining will run silently in the background. The application interface is clear and easy to use, making it easy for both novice and experienced investors to get started.

About SNEYD

Since launching its cloud mining service, SNEYD has prioritized transparency, sustainability, and global accessibility, continuously expanding its global presence and technological capabilities. Currently, it provides robust and stable computing power to users in over 150 countries and regions. We offer 24/7 multilingual customer service, ensuring that users worldwide receive rapid responses, personalized support, and an efficient mining experience.

The door to passive crypto income is open — act now and start building your future digital wealth from your phone.

in conclusion

SNEYD's mobile app is more than just a tool; it's a gateway to decentralized income. Combining advanced cloud infrastructure with user-friendly design, SNEYD empowers anyone to participate in the digital asset economy anytime, anywhere.

Official Website: https://growingauto.com/

Official Email: info@sneydmining.com

cryptocurrency mining platform

Related News

Leading a new era of digital assets — ALR Miner partners with XRP to launch an efficient cloud mining revolution
Business

Leading a new era of digital assets — ALR Miner partners with XRP to launch an efficient cloud mining revolution

Indian restaurant chain Dishoom gets major investment for expansion
Business

Indian restaurant chain Dishoom gets major investment for expansion

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra
Business

India's RBI holds rates as Trump imposes additional tariff

More For You

Modi-Getty

In his Independence Day address, Modi said the goods and services tax (GST) would be reformed and rates lowered by Diwali, which falls in October. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty images

India to slash consumption tax by October after Modi’s reform push

INDIA’s government will reduce consumption tax rates by October, a top official said on Friday, hours after prime minister Narendra Modi announced reforms to support the economy amid trade tensions with the United States.

The federal government is planning a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, removing the existing 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, the official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as the plans are still under discussion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Morrisons CEO joins Gol Gappay eating contest to mark South Asian Heritage Month

CEO of Morrisons Rami Baitiéh (centre) takes on the Heera Foods Gol Gappay challenge

Morrisons CEO joins Gol Gappay eating contest to mark South Asian Heritage Month

Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitiéh took part in a lively “Gol Gappay Challenge” at the supermarket’s Bradford headquarters on Tuesday, as part of celebrations for South Asian Heritage Month.

The event, hosted in the company’s central atrium, was led by Bradford-based Heera Foods, which served up its popular Gol Gappay – crispy puris filled with spiced chickpeas and tangy water – to staff and visitors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mounjaro

When Mounjaro was launched in Britain, Lilly set a list price 'significantly below' that in its other three European markets to avoid delays in NHS availability. (Photo: Reuters)

Lilly to raise UK Mounjaro price by 170 per cent from September

ELI LILLY said on Thursday it will increase the UK list price of its weight-loss drug Mounjaro by up to 170 per cent. The price change comes as the White House urges drugmakers to raise prices in Europe to enable price cuts in the United States.

The new price, which also applies to Lilly's type 2 diabetes medicine sold under the same name, will take effect in September. A month's supply of the highest dose will rise from £122 to £330, the company said.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district

The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK economy grows more than expected in April-June quarter

UK's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, though at a slower pace than the first three months of 2025, as US tariffs and a higher UK business tax weighed on activity, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3 per cent in April-June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, above analyst forecasts of 0.1 per cent growth. This followed a 0.7 per cent rise in the first quarter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

India to continue US trade talks despite tariff hike to 50 per cent: Report

INDIA expects trade discussions with the United States to continue despite Washington raising tariffs on its exports to 50 per cent over New Delhi’s purchase of sanctioned Russian oil, two lawmakers said on Monday, citing a briefing to a parliamentary panel on foreign affairs.

Last week, US president Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods because of India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. This brought the total duty on Indian exports to 50 per cent, among the highest for any American trading partner.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us