Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

SlideShow Test

Vishnu Reji
By Vishnu RejiFeb 05, 2025
Vishnu Reji
See Full Bio

Related News

Cohesion and anti-racism: Two sides of the same coin
Column

Cohesion and anti-racism: Two sides of the same coin

aga-khan-reuters-lead
Featured

Aga Khan IV: Bridging faith, philanthropy, and development

Kylie Minogue marks 20 years since cancer diagnosis with heartfelt World Cancer Day message
Entertainment

Kylie Minogue marks 20 years since cancer diagnosis with heartfelt World Cancer Day message

Tulsi Gabbard
News

Tulsi Gabbard moves closer to US intelligence chief role

More For You

Aga-Khan-Getty

Over the years, the Aga Khan became both a prominent philanthropist and a business magnate, balancing religious leadership with global development work. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aga Khan, Ismaili Muslim leader and philanthropist, dies at 88

HIS HIGHNESS Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community and head of a vast philanthropic network, died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

His Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, passed away in Portugal, surrounded by his family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lucy Letby

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life sentences for the deaths of babies at neo-natal units in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

Review launched into Lucy Letby case after experts challenge evidence

A REVIEW has been launched into the case of Lucy Letby, a nurse sentenced to life imprisonment for killing seven newborn babies, as medical experts argue there was no evidence to support her conviction.

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life sentences for the deaths of babies at neo-natal units in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. She was convicted of murdering seven newborns and attempting to kill seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital, making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern UK history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manchester-Originals-Getty

If finalised within the eight-week exclusivity period, the deal would make Manchester Originals the second team in The Hundred to have an IPL-affiliated investor. (Photo: Getty Images)

India’s RPSG Group buys 49 per cent stake in Hundred’s Manchester Originals

THE RPSG Group, owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants, have secured a 49 per cent stake in Manchester Originals following the latest auction of The Hundred franchises on Monday.

Reports suggest the deal is valued at around £58 million, placing the overall valuation of Manchester Originals, who play at Old Trafford, at over £100m.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asda-Getty

Asda, which is dealing with declining sales after a private equity-led takeover, denied any discrimination.. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Asda staff move closer to £1.2 billion equal pay payout

THOUSANDS of Asda workers have won the latest stage in a long-running equal pay case, bringing them closer to a potential £1.2 blillion payout.

The Manchester employment tribunal ruled that 12 out of 14 lead claimants, part of a case involving 60,000 employees, had jobs of equal value to their higher-paid, mostly male counterparts working in Asda warehouses, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-trump-getty

Trump shakes hands with Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

Modi invited to White House meeting with Trump next week: Report

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House next week, a White House official said.

The announcement came hours after a US military plane left for India carrying deported migrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc