Six charged over Wolverhampton accident which killed British Indian kids

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh were killed following a car crash on Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton. (Photo: West Midlands Police )

By: Pramod Thomas

SIX men were charged over a crash that killed two young brothers in Wolverhampton more than two years ago, reported the BBC.

One of the men, Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, 25, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, the report added. They will appear on 30 September at Dudley Magistrates’ Court.

The victims, Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and 10-year-old Sanjay were with their mother in a BMW when it was involved in a collision on 14 March 2019.

The boys were pronounced dead at the scene on Birmingham New Road. Their mother received hospital treatment but was later released.

According to the report, Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, was charged with dangerous driving. The charge of perverting the course of justice was slapped on Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston and Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green.

Rashane Henry, 30 of Fairway Green, Bilston and Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field was charged with assisting an offender.

Witnesses near the crash site reported seeing Audi and Bentley racing each other at top speed during the time of the accident. Paramedics arrived within five minutes of the first emergency call and found members of the public desperately trying to save the two boys.

According to reports, the BMW’s off-side airbags had deployed and the car had come to rest in a row of metal pedestrian barriers at the roadside. The driver of the Bentley, which was undamaged, initially kept driving but reportedly returned to the scene later.