Signs You Need to Rethink Your Digital Marketing Strategy

By: Guest

More and more companies out there are investing a great deal of their time, effort, and cash into digital marketing. However, if it is not working out for you, it may well be time for a rethink. How do you know if this is the case? Take a look at these common signs to avoid.

You Are Not Getting a Good Return on Investment

The whole reason why you invest in marketing or advertising in the first place is to receive a measurable return on your investment. Of course, you need to have clear goals in place, as well as a sense of your revenue too, both before and after the campaign has taken place. If there has been no real impact over a sustained period of time, this is the clearest sign that you may need a different approach that could be achieved by hiring a new agency entirely such as click intelligence.

Your Social Media Campaigns Aren’t Getting a Positive Response

Another common issue that could arise is that your social media campaigns aren’t getting the numbers of likes and shares that you’re looking for. So, you certainly need to make sure that you’re engaging effectively with your audience. The first step of this involves actually doing your homework to see who you’re trying to target to begin with. You then need to keep directing your content toward them. If it’s not interesting and engaging, this will be made clear by a fairly lacklustre general response.

You’re Not Getting Enough Conversions

If you’re getting people to your website in the first place, this is obviously a win. However, if you’re not getting enough conversions from them, there’s clearly a problem and a sense that you’re going to need to do something about it. This could come from the fact that you are not signposting in the right way and that your calls to action are poor. Perhaps your digital ads and email marketing are not clearly directing people toward making a purchase in the way that you need them to.

Your Campaigns Don’t Have Much Forethought

While digital marketing is traditionally easier to get your message out there than all of the offline marketing techniques that have dominated for many years, this doesn’t mean that you should be putting out any campaigns that have not been properly thought through. To begin with, this could cause some real and lasting impact to your brand, which takes a great number of years to build up. Not only this, but you could be paying for adverts that are simply not resonating with people.

Digital marketing is evolving all the time, and if your strategy hasn’t been refreshed in a long time, it is likely to present the perfect opportunity to do something about it. Similarly, if you are not getting the type of results that you were hoping for, it could be time to change course sooner rather than later.