Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Shweta Bachchan talks about getting ‘slapped a lot’ by mom Jaya while she never hit Abhishek in childhood: ‘She was very free with her slaps’

Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Photo credit: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of popular Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, recently joined her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya, along with her mother Jaya Bachchan and divulged some interesting bits from her childhood.

Talking about her childhood, Shweta said that she used to get a lot of beating from her mother when she was a kid. Jaya agreed and shared how she felt that the first child always gets ‘thrashed a lot’ by their parents.

“She was very particular about extra-curricular. I had to do Bharatnatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, sitar, and piano. But she was very free with her slaps, I got slapped a lot. The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot.”

Interrupting her, Jaya Bachchan said, “Abhishek hardly got slapped. I believe always the first child gets thrashed. I got thrashed a lot as a child. My sisters didn’t.”

Talking about how her father Amitabh Bachchan used to reprimand them during childhood, Shweta said, “The maximum punishment he gave was to stand in the corner. I liked that punishment as I used to make stories, and talk to myself there in the corner.”

Later when Navya asked Jaya Bachchan about what Shweta would do to get a beating from her, the veteran actress said, “She was very annoying and stubborn. Honestly, I realised parents hit children when they are angry with themselves because they are incapable of handling a situation. So, the only reaction is…The frustration gets out like this.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan has wrapped up filming Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Adipurush director responds to controversy over Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Islamised’ look as Ravana: ‘It’s got…
Entertainment
Salman Khan drops new stills from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot
Entertainment
Om Raut breaks his silence over Adipurush row, says Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan had modern technology:…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam’s LOST is the closing film at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival
Entertainment
More troubles for Adipurush as legal notice issued against the film for ‘Islamisation of Ramayana’
Entertainment
RRR heads to Academy Awards 2023 as SS Rajamouli and team submit the global blockbuster…
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen to essay role of transgender in upcoming biopic Taali
Entertainment
‘Prabhas’ Adipurush poster a copy of our work,’ claims an animation studio accusing…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan on Hindi films failing at box office: ‘Sometimes it’s disheartening…
Entertainment
Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia slams Prabhas’ Adipurush, says ‘I don’t associate Ramayana with…
Entertainment
Ayesha Jhulka on her 90s co-stars romancing actresses in their 20s: ‘You do…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone recalls how a Hollywood star complimented her English: ‘Did he have…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW