Seven Ways to Entertain Yourself This Weekend

When you find yourself with a lot of free time, you may not be sure what to do with that time. Perhaps you have a Friday or Monday off work, and you want to have a very exciting and adventurous long weekend.

Rather than sitting around the house or going to the same places you normally frequent, you may want to try something different. Experiencing new places in your city, or meeting new people, can bring freshness and excitement to your life.

Whether you are in the mood to visit an online casino or go sightseeing, there may be some fun excursions you can plan.

1. Visit a Local Museum

People who live in and around major cities in the United States must not take that for granted. Most American cities are home to at least one museum. If you have not been to a museum in your city, now is the best time to start.

Find the museums that are open within driving distance of your home, explore their websites and online reviews, and then decide where you want to go. Most museums have a lot of information about the exhibits they are showing, when they are open, and how much an entry pass costs. Some museums may even have free days on Saturdays or Sundays.

2. Check Out a Bingo Hall or Casino

Gambling is a fantastic way to spice up your weekend, especially if you have never been. Those who are lucky enough to live near casinos should visit one during an upcoming weekend, as the entire experience is a lot of fun.

Visiting a casino is about more than putting bets on card games. You do not even have to spend money, as sitting at a machine, getting a free drink, and taking in the atmosphere is an experience in itself.

If you do not live in an area where casinos can operate, you can try finding a bingo hall. These facilities do not allow you to bet on the games, but you can have a lot of fun playing bingo with local enthusiasts. You may even make some friends at one of these games.

3. Attend a Meetup Event

If you have a specific hobby that is not shared by your family or close friends, try finding a Meetup group online. You can use the website or app or try location-specific social media pages to find when and where groups are meeting in your city.

Meetup events are a great way to meet new people if you have recently moved to a new city. You can connect with people your age who share the same interests and hobbies, which is a wonderful way to make lifelong friends.

4. Discover a New Cuisine

Rather than continuing to visit the same restaurants where you normally eat, trying a different cuisine is a fun way to experiment on the weekend. You can read reviews of various restaurants in your city, find the ones with the best reviews, and then choose the one that serves a cuisine you have never eaten before.

Trying different cuisines is about more than finding a new favorite dish. You expand your palate, learn about other cultures, and step outside of your comfort zone. If you have a friend or family member who also enjoys exploring new restaurants, you can try to coordinate with them and go to lunch or dinner together.

5. Go Watch a Movie at the Theater

If you have not been to the movie theater in a long time, now may be the perfect time to reconnect with the world of cinema. Check online to see what movies are playing, watch their respective trailers on YouTube, and pick the one that most appeals to you.

Watching a movie is a fun way to spend a few hours, as you get to immerse yourself in a fantasy world and take your mind off your problems. You may run into an old friend at the theater or make new acquaintances.

Those who live within walking distance of a movie theater are in luck. You do not even have to drive far or take a bus. A few minutes of walking, and you can be sitting on a comfortable recliner, watching a blockbuster or indie film on a massive screen.

6. Deep Clean a Part of Your Living Space

Are there areas of your apartment or house that have not received a deep cleaning in a long time? If you work long hours, the last thing you want to do after coming home is to clean.

When you have an extra day off to make a long weekend, spending half a day deep cleaning part or all of your living space is a great way to keep yourself entertained. Cleaning may be a tiring chore, but you can also feel a sense of accomplishment as you get rid of junk, vacuum your floors, clean out your fridge and freezer, and sanitize your bathroom.

If you do not wish to undertake cleaning your entire house or apartment, you can pick one or two areas of your living space and focus on deep cleaning those spots.

7. Write to an Old Friend

Reconnecting with old friends is a very important part of life. If you have spent the past few months busy with work, family obligations, and other tasks, you may have lost touch with a few of your friends.

Instead of letting those relationships further deteriorate, you may want to take some time to write to your closest friends when you have some free time. Whether you talk to your friends over email, iMessage, Facebook Messenger, or traditional letters, write to them and update them on your life.

Sometimes writing to an old friend can make you look at your life through a new lens. As you tell your friend about recent experiences, people you met, and places you visited, you can fondly recall those events and realize that you are so blessed at present.