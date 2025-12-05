Indian boy Sarwagya, 3, becomes youngest to earn official chess rating

SARWAGYA SINGH KUSHWAHA from India has become the youngest player to receive an official FIDE rating at three years, seven months and 20 days.

He surpassed the previous record held by Anish Sarkar, who was three years, eight months and 19 days old when he earned his rating in November last year.

Kushwaha, who is in nursery school in Madhya Pradesh, has a rapid rating of 1,572.

According to FIDE, the International Chess Federation, players must defeat at least one FIDE-rated opponent to obtain a rating.

A rating measures a player’s strength based on results and is different from a ranking. World number one Magnus Carlsen leads rapid chess with a rating of 2,824.

Kushwaha's father, Siddharth Singh, described the achievement as "a matter of great pride and honour", as quoted by Indian media. "We want him to become a grandmaster."

Kushwaha defeated three rated players in events in his state and elsewhere in the country to claim the record.

India has produced many grandmasters, including world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and five-time World Cup winner Viswanathan Anand.

