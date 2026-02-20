Sarvam AI wins global praise at India AI Summit as Sundar Pichai backs homegrown innovation

Highlights
- Sarvam AI supports 22 Indian languages and claims superior accuracy over Gemini 3 Pro, Opus 4.5 and GPT-5.2.
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised Sarvam AI as evidence of India developing strong local AI models.
- Sarvam AI announced partnerships with Qualcomm and German firm Bosch at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Model targets India
Sarvam AI unveiled a new model designed to cater to India's diverse languages and cultural contexts, positioning itself as a strong domestic competitor to global giants such as ChatGPT and Claude.
The chatbot is available in 22 Indian languages and claims better accuracy for Indian languages than leading industry models including Gemini 3 Pro, Opus 4.5 and GPT-5.2, according to the company's website.
Operating under the tagline 'AI for All from India,' the startup says its ambition is to build foundational AI components tailored to India's unique needs.
"We want India to embrace the most important technological shift of our time with confidence and control," the company stated.
Founded in August 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam has built a full-stack AI platform developed, deployed and governed entirely in India.
The company also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm for generative AI solutions and a partnership with German firm Bosch to bring AI onto car panels.