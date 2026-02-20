Sarvam AI wins global praise at India AI Summit as Sundar Pichai backs homegrown innovation

Highlights

Sarvam AI supports 22 Indian languages and claims superior accuracy over Gemini 3 Pro, Opus 4.5 and GPT-5.2.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised Sarvam AI as evidence of India developing strong local AI models.

Sarvam AI announced partnerships with Qualcomm and German firm Bosch at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI has emerged as one of the standout innovations at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, drawing global attention after Google CEO Sundar Pichai cited it as a prime example of India's growing capability in developing homegrown artificial intelligence models.

The recognition comes in line with prime minister Narendra Modi's push for indigenous innovation in technology.

Pichai said "You know, even recently, the work Sarvam has done developing local AI models, certainly what you're talking about is actually happening. And I just don't see any impediments to that, and I think it is very, very well positioned."

Model targets India

Sarvam AI unveiled a new model designed to cater to India's diverse languages and cultural contexts, positioning itself as a strong domestic competitor to global giants such as ChatGPT and Claude.

The chatbot is available in 22 Indian languages and claims better accuracy for Indian languages than leading industry models including Gemini 3 Pro, Opus 4.5 and GPT-5.2, according to the company's website.

Operating under the tagline 'AI for All from India,' the startup says its ambition is to build foundational AI components tailored to India's unique needs.

"We want India to embrace the most important technological shift of our time with confidence and control," the company stated.

Founded in August 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam has built a full-stack AI platform developed, deployed and governed entirely in India.

The company also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm for generative AI solutions and a partnership with German firm Bosch to bring AI onto car panels.