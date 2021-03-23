Trending Now

Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests negative for Covid-19, to resume the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi post the quarantine period?


Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



A few days ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was tested positive for Covid-19. He was busy with the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi, but the shoot has been stalled due to the filmmaker’s health.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been tested negative for Covid-19, but he will stay in quarantine for 14 days and will later resume the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A source told the portal, “It is the best thing to do. Sanjay doesn’t want to return until the mandatory quarantine period. He won’t even meet his mother until the period of quarantine is over. But he can see her from the balcony of his office where he’s quarantined since their residence is bang opposite and they wave to each other whenever they miss one another.”



A few days before being tested positive, the filmmaker had started shooting with Ajay Devgn. The actor had posted on Instagram, “Back on Sanjay’s set after two decades; feels good! #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaabhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @bhansaliproductions.”

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay and SLB had worked together in the 1999 release Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on 30th July 2021. After SLB was tested positive there were speculations that the release date might get pushed. However, the makers have not yet announced anything officially.















