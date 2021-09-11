Sai Dharam Tej meets with a road accident; Chiranjeevi informs ‘There is absolutely no cause for concern or anxiety’

Sai Dharam Tej (Photo from Sai’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a road accident on Friday evening in Hyderabad, India. His uncle and actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share an update about the actor’s health.

Chiranjeevi shared the hospital’s statement and wrote, “@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety. He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days.”

@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises. Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety.He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days. pic.twitter.com/JnuZqx8aZT — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 10, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR took to Twitter to wish Tej a speedy recovery.

Deverakonda tweeted, “Saying a prayer.. @IamSaiDharamTej See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling.”

Saying a prayer..@IamSaiDharamTej See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling ♥️ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2021

JR NTR wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej.”

Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @IamSaiDharamTej ❤️ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej started his journey as an actor with the film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham (2014). Later, he featured in many successful films like Subramanyam for Sale (2015), Supreme (2016), Chitralahari (2019), Prati Roju Pandage (2019), and Solo Brathuke So Better (2020).

The actor is gearing up for the release of his next movie Republic which is slated to release on 1st October 2021.