Safety alert issued for Indians after Dublin racist violence

THE Indian Embassy in Ireland on Friday (1) issued an advisory expressing safety concerns following recent attacks in and around the capital Dublin and urging Indian citizens to take safety precautions.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently," said the advisory issued online.

"The embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned in Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially at unsocial hours," it added.

It also provided emergency embassy contact details as 0899423734 and cons.dublin@mea.gov.in.

The advisory follows a brutal attack on a 40-year-old Indian man at Parkhill Road in the Tallaght suburb of Dublin on July 19, described as "mindless, racist violence" by locals.

The Gardaí, as the police are known in Ireland, had opened an investigation into the case and Indian ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra was amongst those who took to social media to express shock over the attack.

"Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national that happened in Tallaght, Dublin, the Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistance is being offered. The Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard," the embassy said in a social media post days after the incident.

A Stand Against Racism protest was also held by the local community in condemnation of what was described as a "vicious racist attack" and to express solidarity with migrants to the region.

Earlier this week, a Dublin resident Dr Santosh Yadav took to his LinkedIn account to post details of a "brutal, unprovoked racist attack" near his apartment.

Yadav, an entrepreneur and AI expert, stressed that it was not an isolated incident and called for "concrete measures" from the governments of Ireland and India to ensure Indians feel safe to walk the streets of Dublin without fear.

His post reads: "After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement. I managed to call the Gardaí, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care.

"This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin—on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent. There is no action being taken against these perpetrators. They run free and are emboldened to attack again."

Fine Gael party councillor for Tallaght South, Baby Pereppadan, was amongst those who expressed concern following last month's attack.

"People need to understand that many Indian people moving to Ireland are here on work permits, to study and work in the healthcare sector or in IT and so on, providing critical skills," he said.

