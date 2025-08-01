Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Safety alert issued for Indians after Dublin racist violence

It follows a brutal attack on a 40-year-old Indian man in Dublin last month

Safety alert after Dublin racist violence

FILE PHOTO: Irish Garda police officers stand on duty on Parnell Street, in Dublin. (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 01, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE Indian Embassy in Ireland on Friday (1) issued an advisory expressing safety concerns following recent attacks in and around the capital Dublin and urging Indian citizens to take safety precautions.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently," said the advisory issued online.

"The embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned in Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially at unsocial hours," it added.

It also provided emergency embassy contact details as 0899423734 and cons.dublin@mea.gov.in.

The advisory follows a brutal attack on a 40-year-old Indian man at Parkhill Road in the Tallaght suburb of Dublin on July 19, described as "mindless, racist violence" by locals.

The Gardaí, as the police are known in Ireland, had opened an investigation into the case and Indian ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra was amongst those who took to social media to express shock over the attack.

"Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national that happened in Tallaght, Dublin, the Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistance is being offered. The Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard," the embassy said in a social media post days after the incident.

A Stand Against Racism protest was also held by the local community in condemnation of what was described as a "vicious racist attack" and to express solidarity with migrants to the region.

Earlier this week, a Dublin resident Dr Santosh Yadav took to his LinkedIn account to post details of a "brutal, unprovoked racist attack" near his apartment.

Yadav, an entrepreneur and AI expert, stressed that it was not an isolated incident and called for "concrete measures" from the governments of Ireland and India to ensure Indians feel safe to walk the streets of Dublin without fear.

His post reads: "After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement. I managed to call the Gardaí, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care.

"This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin—on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent. There is no action being taken against these perpetrators. They run free and are emboldened to attack again."

Fine Gael party councillor for Tallaght South, Baby Pereppadan, was amongst those who expressed concern following last month's attack.

"People need to understand that many Indian people moving to Ireland are here on work permits, to study and work in the healthcare sector or in IT and so on, providing critical skills," he said.

(PTI)

fine gael councillorgarda investigationindian embassy irelandindians in dublindublin racist violence

Related News

Man found guilty of assaulting police in Manchester Airport incident
News

Man found guilty of assaulting police in Manchester Airport incident

Migration drives 'big population growth' in England and Wales
News

Migration drives 'big population growth' in England and Wales

UK families await DNA confirmation after Air India crash
News

UK families await DNA confirmation after Air India crash

More For You

Modi & Trump
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.
Reuters

India, US continue trade talks as new tariffs take effect: Report

INDIA is holding trade discussions with the United States, an Indian government source said on Friday, a day after US president Donald Trump signed an order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Trump announced high import duties on several countries, including 35 per cent on goods from Canada, 50 per cent for Brazil, 20 per cent for Taiwan and 39 per cent for Switzerland, according to a presidential order.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-prison-Getty
A general view of HMP Wandsworth prison on July 12, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
getty images

Foreign prisoners in UK jails reach highest level since 2013

THE NUMBER of foreign nationals in prisons in England and Wales has reached its highest level in more than a decade, according to Ministry of Justice data.

There were 10,722 foreign prisoners at the end of June, making up one in eight of the total prison population. They cost an estimated £580 million annually, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan breaks new ground with US crude import

FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, US, February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Eli Hartman

Pakistan breaks new ground with US crude import

PAKISTAN's largest refiner Cnergyico will import one million barrels of oil from Vitol in October, Cnergyico's vice chairman Usama Qureshi said on Friday (1), the country's first-ever purchase of US crude following a landmark trade deal.

The West Texas Intermediate light crude cargo will be loaded from Houston this month and is expected to arrive in Karachi in the second half of October, he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Storm Floris to lash UK

Risk of power disruption, fallen trees and structural damage

Getty Images

Storm Floris to lash UK with heavy rain and winds up to 85mph

Highlights

  • Sixth named storm of the season, and first since January
  • Wind gusts could reach 85mph in parts of Scotland
  • Storm expected to hit Monday, exact track still uncertain
  • Risk of power disruption, fallen trees and structural damage
  • Summer storms not unprecedented, but their impact can be greater

What to Expect from Storm Floris

The Met Office has officially named Storm Floris, which is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to much of the UK on Monday. This will be the sixth named storm of the season, and the first since January.

Early projections indicate that the centre of the low-pressure system will track across the northern half of the UK, while the most disruptive winds are expected to develop on the southern and western flanks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stamp duty

Buyers making such claims may face repayment of the full tax along with penalties and interest.

iStock

HMRC warns homebuyers over false stamp duty repayment claims

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has warned homebuyers to be cautious of agents offering to reclaim Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) on properties that need repairs.

The warning follows a Court of Appeal ruling in the case of Mudan & Anor v HMRC, which confirmed that homes requiring repairs remain subject to residential SDLT rates.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us