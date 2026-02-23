Rudra Varenyam lights up Maha Shivaratri at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London

Highlights

Classical dance and devotional music marked a spiritually rich Shivaratri celebration in London

Production conceptualised by Ragasudha Vinjamuri of the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence

Verses from the Kakatiya Kingdom presented through multiple dance traditions

Kathak performance by Kajal Sharma among the evening’s standout moments

A devotional tribute rooted in literary heritage

London marked Maha Shivaratri with an immersive cultural evening as Rudra Varenyam unfolded at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on 20 February. Conceived as an artistic homage to Lord Shiva, the production explored themes of stillness, cosmic balance and transformation through classical performance traditions.

Drawing on historic devotional literature, the programme featured verses associated with the Kakatiya period, including works of Palkuriki Somanatha, presented internationally through Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Kathak.

The transitions between styles created a layered portrayal of India’s intangible cultural heritage Mahesh Liloriya

Interweaving classical forms and sacred compositions

The repertoire also incorporated compositions attributed to Adi Shankaracharya, Chakrapani Ranganatha and Patanjali, interpreted through Odissi, Mohiniattam, Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. The transitions between styles created a layered portrayal of India’s intangible cultural heritage.

Original arrangements of Shiva stotras deepened the contemplative tone, while choreography evoked Shiva as Nataraja — symbolising creation, preservation and dissolution.

The evening was anchored by Ritesh S. Nigam Mahesh Liloriya

Kathak highlight and community participation

A notable moment came with a Kathak recital by Kajal Sharma, a senior disciple from the lineage of Birju Maharaj. Her interpretation of Somanatha’s poetry drew strong audience appreciation and added depth to the presentation.

The evening was anchored by Ritesh S. Nigam and brought together performers’ families, volunteers, sponsors and community members, reflecting a collaborative cultural effort.

Choreography evoked Shiva as Nataraja — symbolising creation, preservation and dissolution Mahesh Liloriya

Continued support for Indian arts in Britain

Organisers extended thanks to M. N. Nandakumara and the Bhavan team for their ongoing role in promoting Indian arts in the UK, reinforcing the institution’s position as a key cultural platform for diaspora audiences.