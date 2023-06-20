Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan welcomes first child with wife Upasana

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December.

Ram Charan Teja and Upasana Kamineni (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

RRR star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni on Tuesday morning became parents to their first child, a baby girl.

Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital, where Upasana was admitted on Monday.

“Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills – Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” the hospital said in the medical bulletin.

Later, Ram Charan’s father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, shared the news of his granddaughter’s arrival in a Twitter post.

“Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)” Chiranjeevi wrote.

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
‘Game of Thrones’ creators brings epic sci-fi saga ‘3 Body Problem’ – watch teaser
Entertainment
SRK unveils teaser for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’
Entertainment
Tabu shares selfie with Kapil after wrapping first schedule of ‘The Crew’
TELEVISION
FIR against producer of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ over sexual harassment allegation
Entertainment
Manoj Muntashir gets police protection amid ‘Adipurush’ backlash
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ Review: A retelling of Ramayana with not a single redeeming quality
MUSIC
Get ready for Proms tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by Palak Muchhal
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor begins filming ‘Ulajh’ in London
Entertainment
Varun-Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ to premiere on Prime Video
MUSIC
Modi joins Grammy-winning singer Falu for a special song
Hollywood News
‘Heart of Stone’: Alia faces off against Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
Entertainment
Will revise dialogues that hurt sentiments: ‘Adipurush’ writer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW