‘RRR’ star Ram Charan welcomes first child with wife Upasana

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December.

Ram Charan Teja and Upasana Kamineni (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

RRR star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni on Tuesday morning became parents to their first child, a baby girl.

Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital, where Upasana was admitted on Monday.

“Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills – Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” the hospital said in the medical bulletin.

Later, Ram Charan’s father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, shared the news of his granddaughter’s arrival in a Twitter post.

“Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)” Chiranjeevi wrote.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.