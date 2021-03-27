RRR: Ajay Devgn’s first look from the film to be unveiled on 2nd April?

By Murtuza Iqbal







Last year, on Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers of RRR had unveiled a poster featuring the actor. Later, on Jr NTR’s birthday, his first look poster was released.

This year, a few days ago, Alia Bhatt’s first look from the film was unveiled, and yesterday, ahead of Ram’s birthday, a new poster featuring the actor was released.

Continuing the trend of unveiling the first looks on birthdays, the makers of RRR will reportedly, unveil the first look of Ajay Devgn on the actor’s 52nd birthday on 2nd April 2021.







A source told the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, “The team of RRR will continue the tradition of introducing their characters of their cast to the audience on their birthday. On April 2, which marks the 52nd birthday of Ajay Devgn, the team will unveil his look from the film as a birthday gift for the fans. A lot of secrecy has been maintained around Ajay’s character all through the last year, and there have been no leaked images around his look as well. Finally, the makers feel, it’s the right time to bring out Devgn’s character in front of the audience.”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on 13th October 2021.

Talking about other films of Ajay, the actor has movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Thank God, and Mayday.











