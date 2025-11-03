Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rohan Bopanna retires at 45 after two-decade tennis career

Bopanna became the oldest men’s Grand Slam champion in the professional era that began in 1968 when he won the Australian Open doubles title with Australia’s Matthew Ebden last year, a victory that also took him to the top of the world rankings.

Bopanna

In 2024, Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion by winning the men’s doubles title in Miami at the age of 44 with Ebden, surpassing the record he had set a year earlier in Indian Wells.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 03, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIAN tennis player Rohan Bopanna announced his retirement at the age of 45 on Saturday, bringing an end to a professional career of more than two decades during which he won two Grand Slam titles and became the oldest men’s doubles world number one.

Bopanna became the oldest men’s Grand Slam champion in the professional era that began in 1968 when he won the Australian Open doubles title with Australia’s Matthew Ebden last year, a victory that also took him to the top of the world rankings.

He also won the French Open mixed doubles title in 2017 with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

"How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it's time ... I'm officially hanging up my racket," Bopanna said in a social media post.

In 2024, Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion by winning the men’s doubles title in Miami at the age of 44 with Ebden, surpassing the record he had set a year earlier in Indian Wells.

Over his career, Bopanna won 26 men’s doubles titles and represented India in the Davis Cup, Olympics and Asian Games.

The player, who comes from a coffee-growing family in Coorg district in Karnataka, won the men’s doubles gold medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and the mixed doubles title at the Hangzhou Games four years later.

"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Each time I walked onto the court with the tricolour beside me, I felt its pride and its value," he added.

"Every serve, every point, every match - I played for that flag, for that feeling, for my country."

His final professional match was at the ongoing Paris Masters, where he and Alexander Bublik lost 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 to John Peers and James Tracy in the last 32.

grand slamindian sportsretirementrohan bopannatennis

Related News

India's women eye maiden World Cup title as cricket fever grips nation
Cricket

India's women eye maiden World Cup title as cricket fever grips nation

India stun Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final
Cricket

India stun Australia to reach Women’s World Cup final

South Africa women’s cricket team
Cricket

South Africa crush England to reach Women's World Cup final

Sanjay Patel​
Cricket

Yorkshire confirm Sanjay Patel as Permanent CEO

More For You

Alcaraz US Open

Alcaraz has now won seven of the last eight meetings with Sinner, leading their rivalry 10-5 overall.

Getty Images

Alcaraz beats Sinner to win second US Open, capture sixth Grand Slam title

CARLOS ALCARAZ defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday to win the US Open final, which was delayed by the arrival of President Donald Trump.

Alcaraz, 22, won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall. The Spaniard avenged his loss to Sinner in the Wimbledon final in July, which was his only defeat in a major final.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us