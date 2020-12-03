Road Trip Advice For A Comfortable And Safe Drive

Whenever planning a long road trip, you need to do all you can to reach your destination comfortably and safely. This practically means that you have to plan in advance. This does not mean you just have to pack.







Remember that a long road trip requires an endurance level you might not be used to. Prepare for the long drive with the tips below.

Take Your Car To The Mechanic And Get Insured

Prevention is very important so we should highlight this first, before talking about the actual driving. It is very important that you take the car to the mechanic so you are sure that it works as it should. Since you do this, you should also check the insurance policies you have. There might be some problems you are not aware of.

For instance, is your extended car warranty covering overseas trips? With options like https://gogetolive.com/extended-car-warranty/bmw/ , you can get your car fixed wherever if something bad happens, but this is not always the case. Check the policy and only go when you are sure you are covered since it is better to be safe.







Get A Lot Of Sleep Before Driving

You need to think about being exhausted before the journey starts. This means that a minimum of 7 hours of sleep should be a reality for a minimum of 2 consecutive nights. Only after that should you leave because such an approach actually builds up natural energy reserves.

The best time to start your road trip is early in the morning, right after you sleep. It is a bad idea to start after work because you will surely be tired. Also, along the way, take regular breaks. This allows you to remain alert and fresh. If you are not experienced, you should stop every 100 miles or have a break every 2 hours of driving, even if it is a short one.

Eat Healthy Snacks During The Road Trip

If the drive is long, you can easily get by for a long time with healthy foods that are vitamin-packed. Do not rely on fast food. Some options to consider are almonds and carrots. They help you to stay alert, but there are many other healthy snacks you can take with you during the road trip.







Stay Hydrated

It seems that this tip is important for anything health-related, and this does include long drives. If you want to have maximum energy levels, you have to remain hydrated, even if you will end up going to the bathroom more often.

The problem is that when you get dehydrated, it is much more difficult to stay focused. This can lead to many possible problems that can easily be avoided by drinking more water.

Plan Rest Stops

Most people that go on a road trip only plan the destinations that they want to reach and how they get there. The experienced drivers will always tell you that you should also plan your rest stops. This is actually one of the vital tips that you should remember for absolutely all road trips.







A rest stop will allow you to get out of the vehicle. You can stretch and maybe have a healthy snack. So, during your planning, include rest stops. You will quickly notice that you can actually time them with some stops that allow you to visit some interesting attractions.

Chew Some Gum

The last tip we want to highlight might actually surprise you. The repetitive process of chewing gum actually increases your alertness and circulation. Avoid the chewing gum that contains sugar, and you are good to go for a longer, more alert drive.





