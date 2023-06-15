Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Sunak drops supermarket price cap plan in response to backlash

The British Retail Consortium contended that such measures would not result in any substantial transformations

According to sources cited by the Telegraph on Wednesday, British ministers are actively pursuing alternative measures to address the significant rise in food inflation (Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has decided to abandon his proposal of requesting supermarkets to implement a voluntary price cap on essential commodities. This decision comes in response to a strong backlash from retailers, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday (14).

Last month, the government’s intention to regulate food prices, received a vehement response from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the industry representative.

The BRC contended that such measures would not result in any substantial transformations.

“The government has never been considering imposing price caps. We continue to engage with supermarkets about the best way to support consumers,” a British government spokesperson said.

According to sources cited by the Telegraph on Wednesday, British ministers are actively pursuing alternative measures to address the significant rise in food inflation.

These officials have reportedly assured retailers that they have no plans to intervene in pricing matters.

In late May, the competition regulator of Britain informed supermarkets that it was closely examining their earnings to determine the specific supply chains that required closer scrutiny.

This initiative was part of a broader effort to reduce food price inflation.

Asda, Britain’s third largest supermarket group, this week froze prices of over 500 products until the end of August, adding to signs that a surge in food inflation is set to abate and even reverse in the coming months.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Tata Steel seeks subsidies to decarbonise Port Talbot steelworks
UK
Retail and films drive GDP growth in UK
PAKISTAN
Pakistan paid in Chinese currency for discounted Russian oil
Business
UK minister stresses need to tackle climate crisis at G20
UK
Business lobby CBI ‘confident’ of recovery from scandal
US
US pushing India to ‘seal big armed drone buy for Narendra Modi visit’
UK
UK unemployment dips to 3.8 per cent
UK
Surprising surge in UK wages raises speculation of impending interest rate hike
Business
Sunak wants UK to be future hub for AI regulation
Business
Diversity among UK business leaders poor despite pledges after George Floyd’s death
PAKISTAN
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
Business
Trafigura, which sued Prateek Gupta for ‘systematic’ fraud, pays record dividend
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW