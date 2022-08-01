Richest Actors in Bollywood

Adoring fans of Bollywood legends need no introduction to these high-flying superstars. They walk the walk, they talk the talk, and they rule the roost. Today, we’re going to sneak a peek at the creme de la creme of Bollywood bosses. These actors are internationally revered for their exceptional talent, drop-dead gorgeous good looks, and outsized charisma. Their illustrious careers are the stuff of legend, and they have defined cinema in India and well beyond. Talented, charming, and rich, these guys and girls make us swoon.

Shah Rukh Khan

Arguably the biggest name on the list, and rightfully so. Otherwise known as SRK, this superstar is a legend in Hindi films, as an actor, producer, and major personality. He sings, dances, and commands a screen presence like none other. He is known for some 108+ films, including the hugely popular My Name Is Khan, Devdas, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, and Dear Zindagi to name but a few. His phenomenal talent has brought incredible success to him and his family. It is estimated that his net worth is somewhere in the region of US$750 million, thanks largely to many lucrative deals inked through his production company – Red Chilies Entertainment.

Salman Khan

For many film buffs, you simply can’t get better than Salman Khan! He is a huge action star in India, having seamlessly transitioned from a romantic comedy actor into the high-flying world of hard-hitting punches and flying kicks. He has made a big name for himself in the action world with incredible films like Dabangg, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard, and Wanted. His net worth hovers in the region of $260 million and is growing fast. He has 131 credits as an actor and 14 credits as a producer. A relatively young man, he’s got plenty more left in his career!

Akshay Kumar

Presently, Kumar is the highest-paid actor in India. A former model, feature film producer, and actor, he’s also a big-time TV personality. He is supremely talented, and has had many different jobs in his life. He studied martial arts in Hong Kong, learned how to sword fight in Bangkok, and waited tables too. He boasts 165 acting credits to his name and has 20 producer credits to brag about. In 2022, he completed many films, including Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Production 41, and Gorkha. His net worth is estimated at $250 million.

Kamal Haasan

Fans of TV series know Kamal Haasan well. He starred in Bigg Boss Tamil and was reportedly paid an estimated $2 million for the fourth season of the series. His net worth is estimated somewhere in the region of $100 million. Born in Tamil Nadu in 1954, he has already amassed a portfolio comprising 220+ films across all of the major Indian languages. Among others, he has starred in Hey Ram, Uttama Villain, Dasavatharam, and Vishwaroopam. He is also supremely talented as a writer, producer, and his work in the music department.

Naturally, the list is long when it comes to Indian superstars. Guys & gals like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Anushka Sharma feature prominently on the list.

Combined, it’s no stretch of the imagination to say that these Bollywood billionaires have tremendous sway in the arts and entertainment world, as outsized personalities and social influencers.