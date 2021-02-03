Research reveals lack of diversity in biggest British firms; banks yet to publish data

A NEW research has revealed that there are no black business leaders in the top three jobs at any of Britain’s biggest listed companies.







An analysis by Green Park, an executive recruitment consultancy chaired by Trevor Phillips, former head of the equality watchdog, has found that the number of black people holding the role of chairman, chief executive or finance chief at FTSE 100 companies is now zero, reported The Times.

The consultancy said that it marked the first time since it began compiling its research six years ago that there had been no black people running FTSE 100 businesses.

Only ten out of 297 FTSE 100 chairmen and women, chief executives and finance chiefs are from an ethnic minority background, Green Park said, which at 3.4 per cent is the same proportion as when the consultancy started collecting its data, the report said.







According to the research, black representation in the pipeline of senior talent at FTSE 100 businesses had declined to 0.9 per cent from 1.4 per cent a year earlier. Ethnic minority representation in the pipeline fell to 9 per cent from 10.7 per cent.

The Times report said that Carnival, the cruise operator led by the African-American chief executive Arnold Donald, was demoted from the index last year and Fred Phaswana, a South African, retired as chairman of Mondi, the packaging and paper business, in 2019.

Banks lack diversity data







A Reuters report on Wednesday(3) said that out of 14 top banks in the country eight had not yet published any UK ethnic diversity data as of December 2020.

The world’s biggest banks renewed pledges to improve diversity within their predominantly white ranks in 2020, after the death of George Floyd in police custody in the US in May sparked global protests about racism.

Many British-based banks had already signed the UK’s Business in the Community Race At Work Charter, which was launched in 2018 and obliges employers to collect and publish British staff diversity data, while others signed up in the weeks after Floyd’s death.







Three others disclosed limited information, while three published detailed figures.

The charter does not specify any time limit, but company insiders and equality campaigners said a lack of disclosure made it difficult to measure progress in financial services, a $104 billion cash cow that has historically generated about 10 per cent of UK tax receipts and 3.5 per cent of GDP.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs , Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Bank of America all said they collected diversity data, but declined to disclose it.

Citi and Societe Generale, which are not currently signatories of the charter, also did not provide data. Citi said it was collecting and intended to publish data while SocGen said it was unable to collect this data under French law.

Three signatories – Barclays, NatWest Group and Standard Chartered – did disclose overall figures for black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME), staff numbers, but did not fully break this down into constituent ethnic groups.

While the charter does not specify what level of detail is required, Sandra Kerr, race director at Business in the Community, said the term BAME masked differences between ethnic groups.

Most banks said they were working towards publishing more granular data.

JPMorgan’s EMEA chief executive, Indian-born Viswas Raghavan, said life for minorities had improved during his 40-year career but the industry remained less productive than it could be because too many people of colour felt they didn’t belong.

Three banks – Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC and UBS – did fully break down BAME figures.

In HSBC’s UK workforce, 2.4 per cent of staff have self-identified as black, but among senior leaders this falls to 0.9 per cent. At UBS, 2.9 per cent of its total UK workforce have self-identified as black compared with 1.9 per cent at senior levels. At Lloyds, 1.5 per cent of UK staff are black, but among senior management this falls to 0.6 per cent.

Black people make up 3.4 per cent of Britain’s working-age population, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Half of the 14 banks surveyed did not disclose specific racial diversity targets for their UK workforces.

Those that did largely focused on management. HSBC, for example, aims to double the number of Black employees in senior roles by 2025, while Standard Chartered targets 5 per cent black representation in such roles by the same deadline.

A lack of Black staff in senior roles is a factor in a large pay gap. Lloyds reported its ethnicity pay gap data in December, based on figures from April 2020. It showed a 16.7 per cent mean pay gap between black and white employees and a mean bonus gap of 52.9 per cent. The pay gap was more than double the Asian-white pay gap.





