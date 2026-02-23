Redbridge Council plants tree to honour marathon legend Fauja Singh's legacy

Highlights

Redbridge Council held a memorial service honouring Fauja Singh BEM, Freeman of the Borough and global marathon icon.

A tree was planted and commemorative plaque unveiled at Redbridge Recreation Ground in his memory .

Redbridge Council has held a memorial service to honour the extraordinary life of Fauja Singh BEM , Freeman of the Borough and one of the world's most inspirational marathon runners.

Family members, community representatives and local dignitaries gathered at Redbridge Recreation Ground to celebrate his remarkable legacy, with a tree planted in his memory symbolising the resilience, optimism and enduring spirit he embodied throughout his life.

Born in Punjab at a time when birth certificates were not routinely issued, Singh's exact age could not be independently verified, yet his achievements spoke for themselves.

Rising to global prominence later in life, he competed in marathons around the world, setting multiple age-bracket world bests, including a 5:40 finish at the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon, claimed at age 92.

His journey from late-life runner to international icon made him a symbol of human potential and determination admired across generations and communities worldwide.

Tributes pour in

The programme included tributes from Cllr Kam Rai, Leader of Redbridge Council, and Harmander Singh of Sikhs In The City Running Club, who served as Singh's coach throughout his running career. Mr Singh was also one of the five founding members of the club.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled by Cllr Joe Hehir, Deputy Mayor of Redbridge, followed by light refreshments provided by Sikhs In The City.

Harmander Singh said "Fauja was more than a runner — he was a beacon of hope and positivity for everyone who met him.

His determination showed that age is no barrier to achievement, and his influence will continue to inspire generations. We are deeply grateful to Redbridge Council for arranging this ceremony and for honouring him in such a meaningful way."

Council pays respect

Cllr Kam Rai said "Fauja Singh was a true inspiration — not just to Redbridge, but to people around the world. His story reminds us that it is never too late to achieve something extraordinary.

Planting this tree in his honour ensures that his legacy continues to grow here in the borough he called home."

Redbridge Museum also highlighted its 2015 film Marathon Man, which charts Singh's life and achievements.

One of his running T-shirts is currently on display at the museum, reflecting the borough's long-term commitment to celebrating local stories and communities.

A further memorial service will be held on Saturday 28 March 2026 at Redbridge Town Hall, organised by Sikhs In The City.