Randox improves terms and conditions following CMA recommendations

Andrea Coscelli

By: Pramod Thomas

ONE of the largest PCR testing providers in the UK has improved its terms on cancellations, refunds and liability, following discussions with the regulator.

The competition and markets authority (CMA) has raised concerns with Randox about some of its terms and conditions.

Following the recommendations, the company made changes to give clearer information to customers, improved notification of customers’ legal rights on cancellations and refunds and removed terms that could suggest customers aren’t entitled to compensation if things go wrong, the CMA said in a statement.

“I am pleased that Randox has agreed to change its terms, which means consumers benefit from their legal rights to cancel and get a refund and are not stopped from pursuing compensation if there is a problem. However, it’s essential that all companies play by the rules and treat people fairly. We are clear that, if they fail to do so, they risk facing enforcement action from the CMA or Trading Standards,” said Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA.

“We recently provided recommendations to government on changes to better protect consumers in this market and we hope that, given the reintroduction of PCR testing for travellers, these will be implemented as quickly as possible.”

In August 2021, the CMA published an open letter to PCR providers, outlining how they should comply with consumer law.

It has also sent letters to 25 PCR providers, warning them to review their terms and conditions – and other practices – or risk facing enforcement action. It currently has formal investigations open into 2 PCR providers-Expert Medicals and Dante Labs.

The CMA’s recommendations to make the PCR testing market work better for consumers include, improving the basic standards to qualify for inclusion and remain on the GOV.UK list, monitoring providers on this list and swiftly removing, and sanctioning, those firms that don’t meet these standards; and adding information to enable consumers to compare providers properly and find the best deals for them, the statement added.