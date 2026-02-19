Skip to content
Ranbir Kapoor in talks for 'Saiyaara' director Mohit Suri’s next musical love story

Ranbir Kapoor new film

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 19, 2026
Highlights

  • Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly being considered for a new musical love story
  • Director Mohit Suri is said to have locked the script and begun early planning
  • Project is expected to move towards production later in 2026
  • Kapoor is currently balancing major commitments including Ramayana and Love & War

A new collaboration on the horizon

Ranbir Kapoor is understood to be in discussions for a forthcoming romantic musical from filmmaker Mohit Suri, following the director’s recent success with Saiyaara. Industry reports suggest Suri has finalised the script and is preparing to take the project into production toward the end of 2026.

The film is being developed with the backing of producer Aditya Chopra, with the team aiming to mount a large-scale love story centred on music. While Kapoor has shown interest in the material, he has not yet formally signed on and is expected to take a call once his schedule becomes clearer.

Scheduling dependent on existing commitments

Kapoor’s calendar remains packed with high-profile projects, which is said to be a key factor in the delay around finalising the casting. The actor is currently filming Ramayana, slated for a Diwali 2026 release, while also preparing for Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The latter stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal alongside Kapoor. Originally planned for a 2025 release, the film has since shifted dates, with further changes still possible.

Pre-production moves ahead

Despite the uncertainty over casting, work behind the scenes is believed to be progressing. Preparations are reportedly under way so that the film can begin production on schedule, regardless of when the final lead is locked.

If Kapoor ultimately comes on board, the project would mark his first collaboration with Suri and add another major romantic title to his filmography, at a time when the actor is balancing large-scale spectacles with character-driven stories.

