Rajiv Joseph and Aneesha Srinivasan redefine British theatre as South Asian voices lead Royal Court’s 70th anniversary season

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Royal Court marks 70 years with a packed 2026 season
  • Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke and Aneesha Srinivasan’s Godot’s To-Do List stand out
  • Tilda Swinton and Gary Oldman return to the stage
  • New commissions, open submissions, and national awards announced
  • A celebration of new writing and global voices

South Asian voices will be front and centre in the Royal Court Theatre’s milestone 70th anniversary lineup, with Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke and Aneesha Srinivasan’s Godot’s To-Do List among its standout titles. The 2026 season features a dozen premieres, new writer commissions, and a stronger national focus on nurturing original theatre across the UK.

The Royal Court Theatre marks seven decades with bold, diverse storytelling and a focus on South Asian talent The Royal Court Theatre marks seven decades with bold, diverse storytelling and a focus on South Asian talent


Why Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke matters in the anniversary line-up

Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph brings Archduke to London for its European premiere, offering a witty, offbeat look at the men behind Franz Ferdinand’s assassination. Directed by Lyndsey Turner and designed by Es Devlin, the production reimagines the event that sparked World War I through humour and chaos. Joseph said it was “an honour to be part of the Royal Court’s 70th season,” adding that the collaboration with Turner and Devlin made the project “a dream come true.”

Set to debut on 20 June 2026 at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, Archduke marks a significant moment, a South Asian-American playwright headlining one of Britain’s most influential stages, not as a diversity showcase, but as a central creative force.


Aneesha Srinivasan brings young playwrights into the spotlight

Resident Director Aneesha Srinivasan directs Godot’s To-Do List, a short comedy by 18-year-old Leo Simpe-Asante, paired with Gary Oldman’s revival of Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape. The piece grew from the Royal Court’s 2025 Young Playwrights Award and now steps into a full professional run in May 2026.

Srinivasan called it “a pleasure to bring Leo’s brilliant play to life,” saying the pairing of the two works connects “the Court’s storied past and its bright young future.” She’s also co-directing Jack Nicholls’ The Shitheads, a prehistoric drama exploring violence and survival.

Aneesha Srinivasan directs Godot’s To-Do List, spotlighting the next wave of British Asian theatre voices.


Tilda Swinton, Gary Oldman and new writing collide

The anniversary year also brings high-profile returns. Tilda Swinton revives Man to Man with her original 1988 team, while Gary Oldman directs and stars in Krapp’s Last Tape. Alongside them, new plays from debut voices like Georgie Dettmer (Are You Watching?) and Joy Nesbitt (Blood of My Blood) strengthens the Royal Court’s role as a home for bold stories.

Man to Man


What the Royal Court’s 70 years say about the future

Artistic Director David Byrne summed it up simply: “Everybody back to ours.” The Royal Court, he said, is “throwing a legendary, year-long party” for theatre lovers. The season also launches new national grants, £6,000 each, to support six emerging playwrights annually, along with collaborations with BBC Radio 4 and Sherman Theatre. With Rajiv Joseph and Aneesha Srinivasan among the names driving that energy, the Royal Court’s 70th year feels less like a celebration of history and more like a rehearsal for the next generation.

rajiv josephaneesha srinivasanbritish asian artistslondon theatreroyal court theatre

