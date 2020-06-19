Protecting Your Plumbing Pipes from the Damaging Effects of Grease

Grease is one of the most common household wastes dumped down the sink drains. Unfortunately, many people do not realize the damaging effects of grease on the plumbing pipes. Although it is a liquid, cooking grease and oil stick and accumulate on the inside linings of drain pipes, eventually leading to blockage.

While pouring hot grease does not automatically cause clogging, if done repeatedly, sooner or later, it will cause full clogging and a backed-up drain. When you have a drainage maintenance disaster on your hands, it will potentially cost you several hundred dollars to fix the problem.

A clogged drain can be a real nuisance and a headache. However, it does more than that. Clogs trap all manner of bacteria, causing unpleasant odours and attracting bugs into your kitchen. In addition to that, it emits noxious fumes that can negatively affect the health and safety of you and your family.

The solution is to pour commercial drain cleaner to remove grease, right? Nah! This does not address the root cause of the problem. Caustic drain cleaners contain toxic chemicals that do not only damage the pipes but also the environment.

What is the best way to keep grease out of your pipes? Have a professional plumber help you fix the clog.

How to Keep Grease From Your Pipes

Here are a few good kitchen practices and home remedies you can do to help reduce the problem:

Contrary to the common belief, the garbage disposal is inefficient in removing grease. To prevent future clogging problems, simply scrape grease foods or other substances off your plate right into your trash bin. Placing a strainer in your sink drain also prevents greasy leftovers from falling down into the drain. After cooking, cool down the pan and pour the used cooking grease into a can. Seal it tightly and dispose it into the garbage bin. Collect oil from deep fryers and transfer it into a container. Take it to a collection facility or tallow company where it can be recycled. Flushing your pipes with hot, boiling water is the most common solution for a grease buildup. Simply pour a quart or two of hot, boiling water down the drain on a regular basis to clear out some of the buildups. This will help melt the grease and send it further down the pipe. You can also pour a bit of ammonia down the drain as it helps remove extra grease from the pipe. Is your sink giving off a foul odour? Add some vinegar and baking soda to remove the fats and make your drain smell cleaner and fresher.

