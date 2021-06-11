Website Logo
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702

Uncategorized

Promoting Positive Body Image While Parenting

By: Admin

Society bombards us with messages about the ‘perfect body’, which can start shaping our feelings about ourselves at an extremely early age. Perhaps you are considering what your role is as a parent, in countering societal influences about food, exercise and striving to attain a certain body shape or size. Throughout this article we will look at what constitutes healthy body image and strategies for modeling positive body image in your household.

What is Body Image?

Body image is defined as an individual’s thoughts and attitudes about their physical appearance. This encompasses how someone feels in their body as well as the beliefs they have about various aspects of their appearance.

People of all genders struggle with distorted body image which directly impacts one’s self-esteem and mental health. Poor body image is linked with anxiety and depression, and can lead to disordered eating behaviors or developing an eating disorder.

Healthy body image involves learning to embrace one’s unique body while acknowledging that their self-worth is not intertwined with the number on the scale or physical appearance. Let’s take a look at how you can promote positive body image while parenting.

4 Tips for Promoting Positive Body Image as a Parent

  1. Model healthy behaviors when it comes to food and exercise.

Your own behaviors and attitudes around food, exercise, and your body can significantly influence your child’s perceptions. Model body acceptance by avoiding talking negatively about your own body or about other people’s bodies. Instead, discuss the importance of accepting one’s own unique body, and embracing body diversity.

Aim to provide healthy meals incorporating a variety of foods, and demonstrate the concept of moderation. Avoid labeling foods as good or bad, or making comments that evoke guilt around eating certain foods, such as ‘being bad’ for eating dessert. Talk with your child about the many dangers of dieting and lead by example by not engaging in restrictive eating behaviors.

Think about ways you may develop physical activity into your family’s weekly routine. Doing this will showcase the importance of moving one’s body in a way that feels good without connecting exercise to altering body shape/size.

  1. Avoid talking about your child’s appearance.

Rather than commenting on your child’s appearance (positively or negatively), place more emphasis on their strengths, abilities, and passions. This will teach them that they are so much more than what they look like and have so much to offer to the world.

  1. Encourage your child to talk openly about their concerns around body image.

Offer a safe space for your child to come to you and share the pressures they may be feeling around attaining a certain body standard. Normalize what they are feeling and validate their emotions. Having this open line of communication can provide the opportunity for you to educate your child about society’s unrealistic body ideals. Teach them to critically think about the messages they receive from TV, movies, or social media about what the ‘perfect body’ should look like.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
When Relationships End: Grieving the Loss of Someone You Care About
Uncategorized
How to Identify Gaslighting in Your Relationships
Uncategorized
Top Cricketers Who Own Racehorses
Uncategorized
Which Travel Insurance Students Need When Going Out of India?
News
World Bank forecasts Bangladesh’s GDP growth at 6.2 per cent in 2022-23
Uncategorized
A Four-Season Primer to Dirt Biking in the United States
Uncategorized
Games and Gadgets to Help Keep Your Brain Active
News
Poacher killed 70 Bengal tigers, arrested in Bangladesh
Uncategorized
Antigua and Barbuda prime minister asks Dominica to repatriate Choksi to India
Uncategorized
What Does ElasticRun’s Success Tell Us About the Future of eCommerce?
Uncategorized
As lockdown ends, be on your guard!
News
US signs bill to curb hate-crime against Asian-Americans
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred
UK to seek exemption for finance firms in London from…
Haseen Dillruba trailer: This Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan…
UK on track to offer over 50s second jab by…
Shahid Kapoor on Dingko Singh’s demise: He will always remain…
White nationalism and Asian hate