Prominent Hindu sect accused of ‘forceful work’ to build New Jersey temple

By Pooja Shrivastava

PROMINENT Hindu sect Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is under serious allegations of forceful work and below-minimum pay by a group of workers who were brought from India to work on a massive temple in New Jersey.

According to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday (11) by a few workers, BAPS and related entities recruited hundreds of workers in India, brought them to the US, and forced them to work on the temple’s construction work for more than 87 hours a week for $450 a month, or about $1.20 an hour.

New Jersey’s minimum wage is $12 an hour. Also, U.S. law requires the pay rate for most hourly workers to rise to time-and-a-half when they work more than 40 hours a week.

The suit also mentions that the workers are told not to speak to outsiders and are kept under constant vigil. The BAPS entities own the land where the temple is being built and are also arranging for its construction. The temple has been open for several years, but extension work is ongoing.

The plaintiff mentions that in India, they belonged to the Scheduled Caste, formerly considered “untouchables,” and socially ostracized. The suit also claims the workers were falsely classified as religious workers and volunteers when they entered the country since they were brought to the US on R-1 visas, temporary visas used for clergy and lay religious workers such as missionaries.

The suit aims to seek “the full value of their services” as well as unspecified damages and other compensation.

FBI agents visited the site on Tuesday (11) but declined to elaborate on their mission.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for BAPS, which describes itself as a socio-spiritual Hindu organization, has issued a statement saying they are taking the accusations “very seriously.”

“We were first made aware of the accusations this morning, we are taking them very seriously and are thoroughly reviewing the issues raised.”

The sprawling ornate temple is in rural Robbinsville, just east of Trenton. It opened in 2014 but is still under construction as BAPS is said to be trying to fulfill its aim of building it as the largest Hindu temple in the country.