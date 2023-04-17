Producer of Fawad Khan’s next Money Back Guarantee believes, ‘It’s a great time for Pakistani film industry’

Money Back Guarantee is scheduled to hit cinemas on April 21, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Money Back Gaurantee Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

After the thunderous success of The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022), Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will soon be seen in Faisal Qureshi’s action-comedy Money Back Guarantee, which is bankrolled by Shayan Khan under the banner of Zashko Films.

Aside from Khan, the much-anticipated Eid release also features Kiran Malik, Mani, Gohar Rasheed, and Jan Rambo in important roles. Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram is also set to make his acting debut with the forthcoming film.

In a recent interview, producer Shayan Khan said that it is a great time for the Pakistani film industry and the world is starting to see the talent that hasn’t got a chance.

“It is a great time for the Pakistani film industry. We have a lot of young creators who are coming out with good creative constantly which is new and unique. Our audience is starting to accept your ideas, and the world is starting to see the talent that has not got a chance. We need to give chances to new creators, and not just rely on creators who have already been a success as it’s a no risk no reward policy,” he said in his interview with Outlook magazine.

Khan further added, “I have made a commitment to the Pakistani Cinema industry since the start of ZASHKO Films and the release of our first film. We are working on fulfilling that commitment of bringing quality Urdu Films to audiences worldwide. Money Back Guarantee will set new standards for the industry and God willing with every coming project we will meet or exceed the mark we set.”

