Priyanka Chopra addresses security around daughter Malti Marie, says “don’t record us without consent”

Highlights

The actor says guards are there to prevent filming without consent

She remains open to meeting fans and taking photos

Motherhood has sharpened her focus on privacy in a phone-driven world

Security as a safeguard, not a barrier

Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about why she employs security when out with her daughter, saying the decision is rooted in privacy rather than fear.

In a recent interview, the actor explained that she is comfortable being approached by fans and is happy to pose for pictures. However, she said the presence of guards ensures that moments with her family are not filmed or shared without permission.

Living under constant cameras

Priyanka noted that the widespread use of smartphones has made it increasingly difficult to maintain personal space. She said it is common for everyday outings — such as trips to the park or getting ice cream — to surface online unexpectedly, particularly when her daughter is with her.

Dismissing speculation that security stems from safety fears, she remarked that the measures are simply about setting boundaries rather than responding to threats.

Motherhood reshaping priorities

Since welcoming her daughter Malti Marie in January 2022, Priyanka has shared only selective glimpses of family life publicly, often choosing to keep her child out of the spotlight.

For her, the security team acts as a buffer against digital intrusion while allowing her to remain approachable in public spaces.

Protecting an ordinary childhood

At the heart of her approach is a desire to give her daughter a sense of normalcy despite the family’s high-profile life. Priyanka has emphasised that everyday moments — from playtime to simple outings — should remain private experiences rather than becoming viral content.

