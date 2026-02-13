Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra addresses security around daughter Malti Marie, says “don’t record us without consent”

Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about why she employs security when out with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra addresses security around daughter Malti Marie, says “don’t record us without consent”

Priyanka noted that the widespread use of smartphones has made it increasingly difficult

x/ TKsevgilim
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • The actor says guards are there to prevent filming without consent
  • She remains open to meeting fans and taking photos
  • Motherhood has sharpened her focus on privacy in a phone-driven world

Security as a safeguard, not a barrier

Priyanka Chopra has spoken candidly about why she employs security when out with her daughter, saying the decision is rooted in privacy rather than fear.

In a recent interview, the actor explained that she is comfortable being approached by fans and is happy to pose for pictures. However, she said the presence of guards ensures that moments with her family are not filmed or shared without permission.

Living under constant cameras

Priyanka noted that the widespread use of smartphones has made it increasingly difficult to maintain personal space. She said it is common for everyday outings — such as trips to the park or getting ice cream — to surface online unexpectedly, particularly when her daughter is with her.

Dismissing speculation that security stems from safety fears, she remarked that the measures are simply about setting boundaries rather than responding to threats.

Motherhood reshaping priorities

Since welcoming her daughter Malti Marie in January 2022, Priyanka has shared only selective glimpses of family life publicly, often choosing to keep her child out of the spotlight.

For her, the security team acts as a buffer against digital intrusion while allowing her to remain approachable in public spaces.

Protecting an ordinary childhood

At the heart of her approach is a desire to give her daughter a sense of normalcy despite the family’s high-profile life. Priyanka has emphasised that everyday moments — from playtime to simple outings — should remain private experiences rather than becoming viral content.

Related reading: Nick Jonas recently spoke about parenting and the values shaping their family life.

privacy issuesmotherhoodnick jonaspriyanka chopra

Related News

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us