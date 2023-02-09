Prakash Raj compares golden run of Pathaan to poor performance of PM Narendra Modi biopic: ‘They’re just barking, they don’t bite’

Prakash Raj also called Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files (2022) a propaganda film.

Prakash Raj (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest outing Pathaan (2023) has been enjoying a great run at the box office ever since its release on January 25. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film has already clocked approximately £80 million at the global box office and is now eyeing to enter the much coveted £100 million club.

As the film continues its historic run worldwide, acclaimed actor and politician Prakash Raj has lambasted those people and politicians who left no stone unturned in boycotting and banning the film ahead of its release.

The actor recently attended the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, a literature festival in Kerala, where he said, “They wanted to ban Pathaan. It’s going 700 crores (approximately £70 million). These idiots, who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film for 30 crores (approximately £3 million). They are just barking, they don’t bite. Don’t worry. Sound pollution!”

“Forget Vivek Agnihotri Getting An Oscar, He Won’t Even Get a Bhaskar…” pic.twitter.com/20AaFJliXU — @Reasonyourself (@Reasonyourself) February 6, 2023

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan first found itself in hot waters when the makers dropped its first song “Besharam Rang.” A certain section of the audience and some politicians registered their strong objection against Padukone wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the song.

Prakash Raj also called Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files (2022) a propaganda film. “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it! Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking ‘why I am not getting Oscar?’. He will not even get a Bhaskar I’ll tell you! Because there is sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time,” the actor added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.