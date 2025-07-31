Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Indian court acquits ex-MP Pragya Thakur, six others in 2008 blast case

The blast near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, killed six people and injured more than 100 when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded.

Malegaon-blast-Getty

Thakur, 55, spent nine years in jail before being granted bail in 2017. She later won the Bhopal parliamentary seat as a BJP candidate. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 31, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

AN INDIAN court on Thursday acquitted former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and six others accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

The blast near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, killed six people and injured more than 100 when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded.

Seven people were on trial for terrorism and criminal conspiracy. The prosecution alleged that Thakur’s motorbike was used to carry the explosives and that she attended a key meeting before the attack.

Judge AK Lahoti ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence against the accused. “Judgements cannot be based on morals and public perception,” Lahoti said, according to Live Law.

Defence lawyer Ranjit Nair said the court found that no proof was presented against the accused.

Reacting to the verdict, parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi called it “disappointing” and said those killed were “targeted for their religion”. He wrote on X that a “deliberately shoddy investigation/prosecution is responsible for the acquittal.”

India’s counter-terrorism unit had said during the trial that the attack was aimed at inciting communal tensions.

Thakur, 55, spent nine years in jail before being granted bail in 2017. She later won the Bhopal parliamentary seat as a BJP candidate.

Under Indian election law, individuals can contest elections unless convicted of a crime.

Thakur has previously drawn criticism for comments including calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a “patriot” and claiming cow urine cured her cancer.

(With inputs from agencies)

pragya thakurmalegaon blastindia court verdictterrorism casebjp mp

Related News

Starmer’s FTA dividend
Column

Starmer’s FTA dividend

iPhone 17 features
Tech

iPhone 17: 10 game‑changing upgrades you need to know

Sharon Osbourne
Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne breaks down as Birmingham gives Ozzy Osbourne a historic final farewell

Kingdom
Entertainment

‘Kingdom’ review roundup: Netizens split on Vijay Deverakonda’s latest, praise Anirudh’s music but warn ‘don’t expect too much’

More For You

NISAR ISRO

NISAR can detect vertical surface movements as small as one centimetre.

ISRO

NASA, ISRO launch joint radar satellite for Earth observation

THE US and India on Wednesday launched a new radar satellite, NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), to monitor changes in Earth’s land and ice surfaces and improve prediction of natural and human-caused hazards.

The satellite, about the size of a pickup truck, lifted off at around 5:40 pm (1210 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in southeastern India on an ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket. Livestream footage showed schoolchildren and mission teams cheering as the launch took place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wagamama-Mumbai

The restaurant features Wagamama’s minimalist design with shared wooden benches and an open kitchen.

getty images

Wagamama opens first India restaurant in Mumbai’s Churchgate

WAGAMAMA has opened its first restaurant in India, launching a flagship outlet in Mumbai’s Churchgate area. The restaurant is located in the restored Cambata Building, home to the Eros cinema.

Founded in London in 1992, Wagamama serves Asian-inspired dishes and operates in over 18 countries. The Mumbai outlet is operated in partnership with K Hospitality Corp.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi

Speaking in parliament during a debate on 'Operation Sindoor', Modi said, 'No world leader asked us to stop the operation.' He did not name Trump in his address.

Getty Images

Modi denies any foreign intervention in India-Pakistan ceasefire

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday denied that any world leader intervened to stop India’s operations against Pakistan during their recent conflict, countering repeated claims by US president Donald Trump that he had brokered peace.

Speaking in parliament during a debate on “Operation Sindoor”, Modi said, “No world leader asked us to stop the operation.” He did not name Trump in his address.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deoghar accident

The accident took place in Jharkhand state. Visuals from the scene showed the bus’s rear portion almost entirely burnt and the vehicle badly damaged.

X/Twitter

18 Hindu pilgrims killed in road crash in eastern India

AT LEAST 18 people died in eastern India on Tuesday when a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims collided with a truck transporting cooking gas cylinders, officials said.

The accident took place in Jharkhand state. Visuals from the scene showed the bus’s rear portion almost entirely burnt and the vehicle badly damaged.

Keep ReadingShow less
amit shah

Shah said all three were Pakistani nationals and identified two of them as members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan .

Getty Images

Three Pakistani terrorists behind Kashmir tourist attack killed: Amit Shah

INDIAN security forces have killed three Pakistani terrorists involved in an April attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir that triggered a military conflict between India and Pakistan, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were killed in a military operation on Monday (28), more than three months after 26 people were shot dead in the resort town of Baisaran on April 22.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc