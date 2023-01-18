Website Logo
  Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Popular Trends in Engagement Rings

Are you planning your wedding for 2023? If so, you probably have a long to-do list.

Finding the right engagement and wedding ring is one of the most essential aspects. Every person is different, but most people want an engagement ring that reflects their style and love story. You want to ensure you pick the right ring for yourself or your partner, as this is something you’ll likely wear for years to come.

If your wedding is next year, now is the time to start looking for the perfect engagement ring. And, if you want something that looks timeless while still being trendy, this list has all the engagement ring styles you need to know about.

Check them out here for yourself, or send them to your fiance. Hopefully, they’ll follow your hints, and you’ll end up with a ring you’ll love forever.

  1. Oval Engagement Rings

Rings with an oval-cut diamond or other gemstone are timeless. While they might be a classic style, they are not going out of style. Instead, they continue on a solid streak in the engagement ring trend book but with some more contemporary twists.

So, a bride with a more understated sense of style could choose an oval engagement ring with a beautiful diamond and no other adornments. At the same time, a bride who likes vintage rings may choose an oval-cut emerald with a diamond band.

There are many options to choose from that feature this gorgeous cut.

  1. Gender Neutral Rings

When you think of traditional wedding rings for a bride and groom, you probably imagine a ring with a large diamond for women and a wedding band with no embellishments for men. But modern wedding rings have shaken things up. Many engagement and wedding rings are gender-neutral, making them ideal for anyone getting married. A gender-neutral ring is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a beautiful ring that breaks some norms.

  1. Stack Rings With Contours

Stackable engagement rings have been popular for a while, but 2023 trends add a bit of a twist. Instead of fitting together in a neat stack, these bands are curved, so the way they lock together is flowier and one-of-a-kind.

Stacking rings are also a great choice because they allow for the initial engagement band and another band that’s given at the wedding ceremony. So, if you’re looking for this style with a contemporary take, a contour stacking ring is the way to go.

  1. Unique Gemstones

If you’ve been looking at wedding rings for a while, you probably know that many people are moving away from the traditional diamond. Some are looking for ethically sourced or lab-grown diamonds that are the same but without ethical concerns. Others are looking to add a pop of color to their wedding ring through unique gemstones like emeralds and sapphires.

As many people today want to show off their individuality, it’s exciting to try out different combinations of jewels.

However, just ensure the materials you pick are sturdy enough to withstand daily use. If not, ensure you get a different band to wear and save the main ring for special occasions.

  1. Black Diamonds and Designs

The last big trend to look out for in 2023 is black diamonds, or other engagement rings with black elements. This is definitely a great way to make a statement, as it goes against the traditional white and clear look for many wedding bands.

Overall, you’ll still look stylish and elegant with such a bold and beautiful color.

 

