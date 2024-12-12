Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes

BRITAIN on Thursday (12) outlined details of an overhaul to its planning system to help boost growth and hit a target of 1.5 million new homes in the next five years, including ordering local authorities to build more houses.

The housebuilding target was one of six measurable "milestones" announced by prime minister Keir Starmer a week ago, as he pledged to revamp a planning system he described as having a "chokehold" on growth.

Even though no government has hit such a target in decades, Starmer on Thursday said there was no "shying away" from a housing crisis which meant the "dream of homeownership feels like a distant reality" to many people.

"Our plan for change will put builders not blockers first, overhaul the broken planning system and put roofs over the heads of working families and drive the growth that will put more money in people's pockets," he said in a statement.

The Local Government Association said planning reform needed to be coupled with "work to tackle workforce challenges, the costs of construction and the financial headroom of local authorities and housing associations," adding that swifter planning decisions didn't guarantee more housebuilding.

The government said there would be new immediate mandatory housing targets, with the least affordable areas needing the most stringent targets.

Local authorities would have 12 weeks to come up with timetables for new housebuilding plans, it said, or else risk intervention from ministers.

Previously developed land, known as "brownfield" sites, would be prioritised for development. Councils must also review boundaries of the green belt - a designation intended to prevent urban sprawl - to meet targets, and look to develop lower quality "grey belt" land.

The government stressed that green belt development would have to ensure development of necessary infrastructure was prioritised.

Councils will be given an additional £100 million ($127.60m) to support their work.

