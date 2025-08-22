Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

PlanMining Empowers XRP Investors to Earn Passive Income Every Day

PlanMining Empowers XRP Investors to Earn Passive Income Every Day
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

In today’s dynamic cryptocurrency market, investors are seeking reliable ways to grow their assets without being tied down by complex mining setups. PlanMining, a global leader in cloud mining solutions, now fully supports Ripple (XRP) as a settlement currency, offering users a convenient path to daily passive income.

With traditional financial markets facing uncertainty and fiat currencies subject to inflation, crypto assets like XRP have become an attractive option for preserving and growing wealth. PlanMining enables anyone to participate in cloud mining using just a mobile phone and a modest amount of XRP, eliminating the need for costly mining equipment while still generating stable daily returns.

XRP: Fast, Efficient, and Widely Trusted

XRP has long been a preferred choice for cross-border transactions due to its near-instant processing speed and minimal fees. PlanMining integrates these advantages into its cloud mining platform, giving users a seamless and secure way to grow their XRP holdings.

Safety and environmental responsibility are core to PlanMining’s operations. All mining farms use clean energy sources such as solar, hydro, and wind, ensuring carbon-neutral mining. Security is reinforced through McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection, fully insured by AIG, and supported by 24/7 customer service.

PlanMining Platform Advantages at a Glance

New User Trial Bonus: $15 Sign-up Bonus, Experience Cloud Mining Risk-Free

No Hardware Required: No need to purchase mining machines, pay for electricity, or maintain equipment

Transparent Settlement: 0 management fees, 0 hidden fees, real-time profit monitoring

Free Withdrawals: Supports XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT (TRC20/ERC20), SOL, LTC

Referral Rewards: 3% direct referral bonus, 1.5% indirect referral bonus, unlimited cumulative earnings

Comprehensive Security: McAfee® + Cloudflare® protection, AIG insurance coverage, 24/7 customer service

Multi-Level Lifetime Commission Plan

Invite friends and earn up to 3% + 1.5% lifetime commission:

Level 1 (Direct Referral Reward): Earn 3% of any investment made by users you directly refer.
Level 2 (Indirect Referral Reward): Earn 1.5% of investments made by users referred by your referrals.

Example:

User A refers User B to invest $10,000 → User A earns $300 (3%)

User B refers User C to invest $10,000 → User A earns $150 (1.5%), User B earns $300 (3%)

All commissions are automatically credited—no manual application required.

How to Grow Your XRP with PlanMining Cloud Mining

Register an Account — Receive a $15 new user bonus upon sign-up.

Deposit XRP — Starting from as little as $100.

Select a Contract — Activate your hashrate with one click and start mining.

Daily Profit Settlement — Profits are automatically credited daily; withdraw or reinvest at any time

Recent XRP Market Updates

XRP is currently priced at approximately $2.90, down 3–3.4% over the past 24 hours, and nearly 10–11% over the past week.

Institutional inflows have totaled $421 million YTD, showing confidence returning to the market.

Despite ongoing delays in XRP ETF approvals, technical charts and on-chain metrics indicate potential bullish momentum.

Why Join PlanMining Now?

With XRP trading at $2.90 and market volatility rising, PlanMining offers a flexible, low-entry, and eco-friendly way to earn daily returns. Combined with the multi-level commission plan, investors can enjoy multiple streams of potential income while navigating market fluctuations—visibly reaching $8,800 daily in earnings.

Start your XRP growth journey today. PlanMining empowers you to maximize returns, minimize risk, and access daily passive income.

Website: https://planmining.com/
 Email: info@planmining.com

Related News

Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters
Business

Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters

Sanjeev Gupta steel plants
Business

Government to take over Sanjeev Gupta’s steel plants to protect jobs

India's Aurobindo clarifies Zentiva buyout reports as ‘premature’
Business

India's Aurobindo clarifies Zentiva buyout reports as ‘premature’

More For You

​OpenAI

OpenAI is facing legal challenges in India, with publishers and news outlets accusing it of using their content without permission to train ChatGPT. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

OpenAI to set up first India office in New Delhi this year

OPENAI, the company behind ChatGPT, will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year as it expands in its second-largest market by user numbers.

The Microsoft-backed firm has been registered as a legal entity in India and has started hiring for a local team, the company said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Navarro

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India is 'Maharaja in tariffs', US trade advisor says

WHITE HOUSE trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised India as being a "Maharaj" in tariffs and claimed it operated a "profiteering scheme" by using discounted Russian crude oil, as a war of words between India and the US continued to escalate.

Navarro's comments came as India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, said the US had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesco

Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60)

Getty Images

Tesco meal deals get pricier as shoppers threaten boycott over latest hike

Highlights:

  • Tesco has increased the price of its meal deal, sparking shopper anger.
  • Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60), while non-members pay £4.25 (up from £4).
  • Premium meal deals also rise, costing up to £6 without a Clubcard.
  • Some shoppers threaten a boycott, while others argue the deal still offers value.

Tesco raises meal deal prices

Tesco has announced a price hike on its popular meal deals, prompting criticism from shoppers and even boycott threats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mo Chaudry

Looking ahead, Chaudry said: 'Our core strategy is centred on gyms, fitness, and wellness. Through our premium health club brand M Club and our affordable fitness chain igym, we will continue expanding across the UK.'

Mo Chaudry confirms sale of Waterworld to Looping Group in multi-million pound deal

WATERWORLD Aqua Park has been sold to European leisure operator the Looping Group in a multi-million pound deal.

The sale takes M Investment Group’s net assets beyond £110 million, with overall shareholder value now exceeding £170 million.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK grocery inflation eases to 5 per cent in August

Britain’s food retailers have said that higher employer taxes and regulatory costs as well as increased staff wages are adding to inflationary pressure

iStock

UK grocery inflation eases to 5 per cent in August

British grocery inflation nudged down to stand at five per cent over the four weeks to 10 August, data from market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator showed on Tuesday (19), providing a little relief for consumers.

The figure, the most up-to-date snapshot of UK food inflation, compared with 5.2 per cent in last month’s report.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us